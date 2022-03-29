EAU CLAIRE — UW System campuses in west-central Wisconsin will receive nearly $700,000 from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin this year to enhance their water-related academic programs.
The funding is part of a statewide initiative, backed by the Wisconsin Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, to tackle 10 identified “grand water challenges” in the state. The money will go toward curriculum development, undergraduate research opportunities, career development and field training experiences for students interested in studying water-related fields at the 13 UW System schools.
In west-central Wisconsin, the initiative will provide $306,108 to UW-Stout in Menomonie, $133,000 to UW-Eau Claire and $260,215 to UW-River Falls, according to the universities.
At UW-Stout, the funding will support eight projects including developing an approach to model freshwater contamination from farm runoff using commercial drones and cameras, expanding the LAKES REU research program and establishing the Red Cedar Basin Monitoring Group and the Center for Rural Opportunities, Prosperity and Sustainability.
The university also will collaborate on four projects led by or involving other UW campuses.
“The Freshwater Collaborative resources will allow us to expand our impact, take things to a new level and continue to positively address water challenges within the region and state,” Glendali Rodriguez, UW-Stout’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said in a news release.
At UW-Eau Claire, the funding will go toward projects related to agricultural water management, water quality safety and emerging contaminants, and healthy recreational and transportation uses of waterways.
“By bringing the weight and interdisciplinary power of the universities to the state’s water challenges, we can dramatically increase the freshwater workforce over the next 10 years — statewide graduates specifically prepared to solve these problems,” J. Brian Mahoney, UW-Eau Claire professor of geology and co-principal investigator on the campus grant proposal, said in a news release.
Collaborative initiatives involving the three area campuses and UW-Oshkosh will focus on recruiting high school students interested in water science, creating summer research opportunities for college students and developing a collaborative freshwater field course.
At UW-River Falls, the funding will support the creation of several new water-focused courses, training for youth and undergraduates, expansion of the work at UW-RF Ecological Restoration Institute and collaborative planning for water research at Mann Valley Farm, a campus laboratory farm.
“We have faculty across campus who stepped up with ideas to share their water expertise,” Jill Coleman Wasik, associate professor of environmental science at UW-River Falls and campus Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin Steering Committee member, said in a news release. “This is a chance to work across our institution and UW System to create exciting, real-world opportunities for students to study water no matter their disciplinary background.”
Overall, the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin will support 42 grants to further develop UW System-wide water science programs, internships and research opportunities. High school and undergraduate students will have opportunities to participate in hands-on field and research experiences with faculty throughout the state, allowing them to develop a diverse range of skills.
The collaborative is also partnering with industry, nonprofits and community organizations to increase career development opportunities for students.
“Water is one of the fastest growing sectors of our economy,” said Marissa Jablonski, the collaborative’s executive director. “With these funds, the 13 UW universities can expand training opportunities for students and prepare them to meet the needs of Wisconsin’s workforce and address our state’s biggest water challenges.”
The state and the collaborative have identified 10 grand water challenges facing the state and are focusing research efforts on the top two: agricultural water management and water quality safety/emerging contaminants.
Startup funding was provided in 2019 by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the UW System. In July 2021, the Legislature and Evers approved $5 million in the biennial budget to expand the collaborative’s ability to train water professionals and establish Wisconsin as a leader in water-related science and economic growth.