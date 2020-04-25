A caseload expanding more than sixteen-fold since its inception in 2010 and the likelihood of electronic evidence continuing to be invaluable in criminal investigations is prompting an expansion of the Chippewa Valley Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Eau Claire City Council will vote on an agreement to push forward with a $150,000 increase to the lab located in the courthouse by absorbing an adjacent storage area and rarely-used office.
“The regional computer forensic lab is a huge piece of our investigative process,” said Derek Thomas, deputy chief of the Eau Claire Police Department.
When it started in 2010, the lab handled 15 cases that year. But its caseload has grown significantly since then, taking part in 267 investigations last year.
And in those cases, more than one electronic device often is searched for evidence, especially in crimes where multiple people are involved.
The lab has outgrown its current space. Video forensics and advanced cellphone dissassembly strayed out into the Eau Claire Police Department's regular cubicle space, Thomas said.
This year's project would bring all of the lab's activities back into one space and create spots for potential staff additions.
“By expanding now, we're preparing for the future,” Thomas said.
Currently there are five workstations in the lab, but the expansion would increase that to nine.
Two city investigators are assigned to the lab, along with one Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy, one person from the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and a part-time Altoona police officer.
But Thomas said the state is considering adding another employee and the increasing amount of evidence processed by the lab means there could be more local employees assigned to it in the future.
The lab's work doesn't just involve crimes conducted through computers, such as exchanging child pornography online or stealing financial data, but also many other kinds of cases.
“The vast majority of investigations we work on involve some level of electronics regardless of the case,” Thomas said.
These have ranged from simple thefts to drug distribution to murder investigations. In these cases, evidence like data from a cellphone showing a suspect's location when a crime was being committed has been valuable in court, both Thomas and Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said.
“The lab has been an essential part for us in the sheriff's department and West Central Drug Task Force,” Cramer said.
That task force is providing $50,000 toward the lab's expansion. The agreement to be signed Tuesday by the City Council commits $50,000 from the city. The sheriff's office and state Department of Justice have each signed on for $25,000 contributions.
Cramer spoke highly of the collaborative arrangement that created the lab and has kept it going.
“There's a lot of hardware and software we couldn't afford on our own, so this partnership has been invaluable for us,” he said.
A long-serving sheriff, Cramer reflected on the evolution of electronic evidence from his days doing drug investigations in the 1990s. Back then he said the large cellphones and pagers in use gave officers little useful information. Modern cellphones, however, much more accurately record a person's location and Cramer said they can even be better than eyewitnesses.
Getting evidence off an electronic device also saves time when compared to having officers canvass an area in person, Cramer said. The sheriff did note that law enforcement can't simply look through a person's smartphone or computer without legal permission. He said search warrants approved by a judge or a subpoena for records from a phone company are some of the steps needed to search for data in a criminal case.
Other business
Also on this week's City Council agendas:
• During a closed-session meeting on Monday night, the City Council will discuss a claim of excessive taxation brought by Gerber Products Co. and Nestle Healthcare Nutrition for their facilities in Eau Claire. Also during that meeting, lawsuits over the tax value of the Walmart store on the city's southeast side will be discussed. The city may settle the Walmart cases on Tuesday, according to the council agenda. In February, the city settled excessive taxation lawsuits with Menards and owners of a Best Western hotel, resulting in 9.5% and 9% reductions, respectively, in their recent property tax bills – significantly less than what the businesses had sought in court.
• Local English teacher Ken Szymanski has been nominated by a local selection committee to be Eau Claire's next writer in residence. The two-year volunteer post's duties include promoting literature in the city, writing pieces to commemorate special occasions in Eau Claire and attending literary events. Karen Loeb is finishing her term in the position and her predecessors include Bruce Taylor and Max Garland.
• The council will consider selling a lot in Eau Claire's Sky Park Industrial Center to Five Star Plastics for $67,500. The land would serve as expansion space for Five Star's current facility in the business park.
• Originally declared on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the City Council will vote on extending Eau Claire's state of emergency. If approved, the state of emergency would last until May 26, coinciding with Gov. Tony Evers' extended safer-at-home order.