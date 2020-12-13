EAU CLAIRE — After teaching U.S. history to South Middle School students for more than two decades, Ronald "Duff" Martin relishes his chance to play a role in a historic event.
Martin will join state Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, and eight other Democratic electors at noon Monday in the state Capitol in Madison to cast their official ballots for the Electoral College on behalf of Wisconsin.
The Democratic electors will be the ones casting electoral votes because Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential election in Wisconsin after carrying the state by about 20,600 votes, a margin of 0.6% that withstood a recount requested by President Donald Trump in Milwaukee and Dane counties. As an all-or-nothing state, Wisconsin awards all of its electoral votes to the winner of its popular vote.
"It's pretty exciting," said Martin, an Eau Claire resident who serves as president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council. "Even after having taught U.S. history for so long, I honestly didn't know exactly how the process worked, but I knew the election isn't over until the electors cast their votes. It will be interesting to be part of that process."
The reason Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes is because the state has eight members of the House of Representatives and two U.S. senators. Martin was selected to represent the 3rd Congressional District and Schachtner the 7th Congressional District.
For Schachtner, the St. Croix County medical examiner who lost her bid for re-election to the state Senate in November, the opportunity to be an official elector offers an opportunity to go out on a high note.
"It's such an honor. It's very humbling," Schachtner said, adding that she wished her history teacher was still alive to hear about the experience. "Just to think your name is going to be on a document in the National Archives, that's intense. I'm stoked to be a part of history."
As expected, Schachtner and Martin both said they will vote for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
"I am voting for Joe Biden to carry out the will of the people of Wisconsin," Martin said.
Schachtner understands the disappointment of people who wanted Trump to win re-election but said her vote is intended to reflect the way a majority of Wisconsinites voted.
"You only have to win by one vote, and Joe Biden won by more than 20,000," Schachtner said. "In my book, 20,000 is a lot."
Martin, Schachtner and the other electors will be asked to fill out and sign six ballots apiece on Monday, with the official ones going to the president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence. The other copies will be delivered to Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette, the National Archives and Records Administration and other officials. The ballots must be received by Dec. 23.
Congress meets in a joint session Jan. 6 to count the electoral ballots, and then the president-elect will be inaugurated as president of the United States on Jan. 20.
Wisconsin's political parties selected their electors in October.
The other Democratic Party of Wisconsin electors are: Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, DPW Chairman Ben Wikler, DPW Secretary Meg Andrietsch, Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council President Shannon Holsey, state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Democratic National Committee member Khary Penebaker and Columbia County Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Arnold.
Despite the flurry of mostly dismissed lawsuits filed by Trump and others seeking to challenge election results in key states and speculation that lawmakers or so-called "faithless electors" could mess with the electoral votes, it's extraordinarily unlikely that anything will change the results of the election, said Geoff Peterson, chairman of the political science department at UW-Eau Claire.
"Electors are picked by the party because of their loyalty to the party, so the reality is the odds of someone defecting to be a faithless elector are very small," Peterson said.
Unofficial results show Biden won the national popular vote by about 7 million votes and received 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. On Friday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit that sought to invalidate Biden’s win by throwing out millions of votes in four battleground states, including Wisconsin.
As soon as Congress accepts the electoral votes, then any ongoing lawsuits would become essentially irrelevant to the outcome of the election, Peterson said.
As of late last week, neither Schachtner nor Martin reported having received calls or emails urging them to change their vote. Both said they expect Monday's electoral vote process to go smoothly, even if there may be protesters at the Capitol.
Martin praised state elections officials, local clerks and poll workers for rising to the challenge of conducting a safe and fair election amid the COVID-19 pandemic and allegations of fraud. Now he's ready to move forward — after completing his Electoral College duties.
"Let's get Joe and Kamala inaugurated and get on with solving the problems of our country," Martin said.