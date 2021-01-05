EAU CLAIRE — After Monday’s inauguration ceremonies, the state Legislature is set to go to work in a session with redistricting, a new state budget and potential COVID-19 relief on the agenda.
Republicans maintained strong majorities in both houses of the Legislature in the November elections, but Democrat Tony Evers retains his veto power as he begins the second half of his first term as governor.
As the Legislature launches the new session, party leaders recently announced their committee assignments, which will determine policy issues on which lawmakers will put much of their focus. West-central Wisconsin legislators, all majority Republicans, will lead a number of committees.
On the Senate side, Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, will chair the Campaigns and Elections Committee and serve as vice chair of the Education Committee.
Newly elected Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, who defeated incumbent Democrat Patty Schachtner of Somerset in the 10th Senate District, will chair the Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues Committee and be vice chair of the Insurance, Licensing and Forestry Committee. Stafsholt previously represented the 29th Assembly District.
In the Assembly, chairmanships will be held by Reps. Rob Summerfield of Bloomer on the Science, Technology and Broadband Committee; Warren Petryk of the town of Washington on the Workforce Development Committee; Jesse James of Altoona on the Substance Abuse and Prevention Committee; Treig Pronschinske of Mondovi on the Sporting Heritage Committee; and James Edming of Glen Flora on the Labor and Integrated Employment Committee.
Serving as vice chairs will be Reps. David Armstrong of Rice Lake on the Jobs and the Economy Committee; Clint Moses of Menomonie on the Rural Development Committee; Summerfield on the Health Committee; James on the Family Law Committee; and Petryk on the Aging and Long-Term Care Committee.
Regional lawmakers should hold considerable influence over economic development issues involving rural areas and small businesses, as area GOP representatives hold five of 10 spots on both the Small Business Development and Rural Development committees.
Bernier and Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, have been named to the powerful Joint Finance Committee, which will be at the heart of 2021-23 state budget negotiations.
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, has been named minority caucus chair for Senate Democrats. James will be majority caucus secretary for Assembly Republicans.