EAU CLAIRE — The response to Gov. Tony Evers' state budget proposal fell mostly along partisan lines, with Democrats expressing strong support for his progressive ideas and Republicans voicing disapproval for several spending measures.
Nonetheless, areas of potential agreement emerged as west-central Wisconsin lawmakers responded to Evers' virtual speech Tuesday night in which he spelled out details of his proposed $91 billion two-year spending plan.
Several area Republicans issued statements praising aspects of the Democratic governor's proposal, while cautioning against raising spending by too much at a precarious time for a state economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
• Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said he was encouraged by Evers' push for broadband expansion. The governor's budget proposal calls for investing $200 million in expanding broadband access in Wisconsin, particularly to rural parts of the state.
• Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, and Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, also indicated they back increased investment in rural broadband access as well as more support for Wisconsin's ailing agriculture industry.
• Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, raved about Evers' proposed investments in mental health care, saying the state needs to prioritize mental health at the same level as physical health.
"I am glad to see reforming crisis intervention and emergency detention is a priority for the governor," said James, the former Altoona police chief. "I am thrilled to see the initiative to create a real-time tracker of in-patient, peer respite, and crisis stabilization capacity and bed availability to reduce logistical challenges and improve the medical clearance process. This will help our law enforcement officers who transport citizens to health care facilities and help those who are in need of care."
Bernier, a member of the Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, called the mental health proposals both encouraging and a missed opportunity. While she said the issue is rightfully receiving more attention and she is intrigued by several of Evers' proposals, Bernier maintained Evers' "misguided" veto in the last budget of one-time funding for more mental health beds in the Chippewa Valley needlessly delayed an important piece of the solution.
• Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, a River Falls Republican who also sits on the Joint Finance Committee, said he supports the governor's call for increased spending on K-12 education and special education.
"I think we'll be in the same area code on K-12 funding, and I agree with him about the importance of funding special education," Zimmerman said in an interview. "The governor put over a $700 million price tag on it, and that may be a little rich, but that doesn't mean the need isn't valid."
Local Democratic legislators said Evers' budget proposal would help Wisconsin bounce back from the pandemic.
"The governor's budget is a tangible plan for Wisconsin to move forward through this pandemic and become stronger than ever," said Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, noting that the plan would provide immediate relief and long-term support. "COVID-19 hit Wisconsin hard. Gov. Evers' budget puts Wisconsin back on track."
Smith pointed to support for broadband expansion, agricultural investment and small businesses as particularly important aspects of the plan, but cautioned that the state risks losing all of Evers' "overwhelmingly popular budget provisions" if it doesn't pass nonpartisan redistricting reform.
"The people need the governor's budget," Smith said. "We need a Legislature that is accountable and willing to pass it."
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said Evers understands the importance of investing in the state's small businesses and agriculture to help the economy thrive.
"I also support Gov. Evers' blueprint to help relieve some of the financial stresses on our communities, by expanding affordable health care access, reducing prescription prices and creating new streams of revenue for Wisconsin, like marijuana taxes," Emerson said.
Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature, are expected to spend the next few months rewriting the budget. Evers retains the power to veto the budget or tweak it using partial vetoes.
Perhaps the harshest immediate criticism from regional Republicans was reserved for Evers' proposed tax increase of about $1 billion to help fund spending for the "Badger Bounceback" agenda the governor said is needed to bolster Wisconsin's economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bernier said she is "deeply concerned about the huge increases in spending and the taxes that go with it."
Likewise, Zimmerman and Summerfield expressed concern about spending levels that would drain the state's rainy day fund that now stands at nearly $1 billion.
"I think the worst thing we could do right now is raise taxes," Zimmerman said, calling the concept "insulting" to the many Wisconsinites who have drained their savings and lost jobs and homes during the pandemic. "The timing is inappropriate."
Zimmerman said he expects the Joint Finance Committee to hold virtual and in-person public hearings across the state in the coming months to allow residents to weigh in with their budget priorities.