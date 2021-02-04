EAU CLAIRE — "Pardon me."
Most of the time the expression is tossed about innocently, almost as an afterthought. But for two west-central men, it was a plea to get their rights restored decades after they were found guilty of minor offenses.
That plea was answered this week when Gov. Tony Evers granted pardons to Bob Johnson of Bruce, Kimm Laursen of Cumberland and 35 other individuals from across Wisconsin.
"When I got the news about my pardon, it was the best thing ever," said Johnson, 53, a successful small-business owner who first applied for a pardon 20 years ago. "I thought it might never happen."
Johnson was 24 when he was convicted of a low-level felony for writing and cashing two checks totaling $220 from someone else's account, according to the governor's office. Contacted Thursday at his home in Bruce, Johnson said he actually only cashed one check for $100 that was given to him by his girlfriend to buy beer.
"It was a one-time thing, and it was the stupidest thing I've ever done," he said. "Not a day has gone by that I didn't think about how stupid I was that day, but I was just a kid."
The story is similar for Laursen, who bought a stolen motorcycle nearly 40 years ago in Eau Claire and has been paying for it ever since. Despite being a longtime business owner who has been clean and sober for 33 years and who volunteers at organizations that help people struggling with alcohol misuse, Laursen said his youthful indiscretion stayed on his record because the motorcycle was valued at more than $500, making it a class E felony.
"It's like one more monkey off my back," a relieved Laursen said. "It was just one more thing of my old lifestyle that was still hanging on a little bit, and I'm so glad to be done with it."
This week's 37 pardons bring to 144 the number of pardons that Evers, a Democrat, has granted since taking office two years ago. He revived a process that was dormant for nearly a decade under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Most of those Evers has pardoned committed low-level drug and theft offenses.
The latest round of applicants made their cases virtually to the Governor's Pardon Advisory Board in December and January hearings.
"From mistakes made as teenagers to desperate times as they struggled with homelessness or substance misuse, what we have seen overwhelmingly from applicants is a desire to move forward, give back and make peace with their pasts," Evers said in a news release. "I am glad to pardon these 37 individuals and continue the good work of the Pardon Advisory Board to give folks second chances."
A pardon doesn’t remove a conviction from someone’s record, but is considered an official grant of forgiveness that restores certain rights, including eligibility to own a gun, serve on a jury, hold public office and hold certain professional licenses or positions.
Individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony, with the exception of those required to register on the sex offender registry, may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes.
Both Johnson and Laursen said they were grateful to Evers for their pardons and indicated they look forward to exercising their newly reclaimed rights, including the ability to go hunting and possibly run for local government office.
Johnson said he finally won't have to say no when his grandchildren ask him to go hunting with them, and he might even try fishing in Canada — where he was banned from traveling because of the felony conviction on his record.
"They've got the biggest northerns in Canada, you know," he said with a chuckle shortly before heading out ice fishing on a local lake.
Johnson recalled the sting of being rejected for jobs and even for opportunities to accompany his grandchildren on school field trips because he had to check the box indicating he had been convicted of a felony. He got around the employment hurdle by starting his own trucking company, Johnson Transport, but said the black mark on his record still hung over his head for the past three decades.
"There are just things you can't do," he said. "It's unreal that it's finally behind me."
While he understands what he did was wrong, Johnson said he believes he has suffered enough.
"It hangs over you like you wouldn't believe," he said. "The worst punishment was waiting 30 years to get cleared."
Laursen, a grandfather of 13 who operates The Hair Company barbershop in Cumberland, would like to try grouse hunting again — something he enjoyed as a young man — and has pondered a run for city council or municipal judge.
"I want to be able to do anything I want to do again," said Laursen, 64, acknowledging that the pardon also will help him shed the shame that accompanied his criminal record.
Laursen, whose case for a pardon included letters of recommendation from community leaders, said he is thankful Evers brought back the Pardon Advisory Board and encouraged others dogged by a mistake in their past to pursue the pardon process.
He blamed his past trouble on "twentysomething attitudes," substance abuse and hanging around with a bad crowd.
"It was a long time ago," Laursen said.
And now, thanks to his long-awaited pardon, he can finally close the book on that chapter of his past.