MADISON — Jumping into the spotlight as a freshman state legislator is always a bit daunting.
But the challenges facing west-central Wisconsin’s newest lawmakers — Republican Reps. Clint Moses of Menomonie, Dave Armstrong of Rice Lake and Donna Rozar of Marshfield — appear greater than usual considering all that’s going on right now:
• Wisconsin is still mired in the COVID-19 pandemic and launching a massive vaccine rollout.
• The state must pass a budget this year despite a struggling economy hit hard by the virus.
• Wisconsin needs to overcome allegations of gerrymandering to draw new legislative districts for the next decade despite a philosophical divide that has many Democrats calling for the maps to be created by a nonpartisan panel and Republican legislative leaders insisting it’s their job to draw the lines.
• All of this must be tackled amid a bitter partisan divide between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature that often has left state government gridlocked and residents frustrated with the resulting inaction.
To top it off, there is the matter of elevated security concerns in the wake of the deadly siege Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of November’s presidential election.
“It reminds me of the old Chinese curse ‘May you live in interesting times,’ “ Armstrong said. “Well, we’re there.”
Armstrong summed up his first days on the job this way: “It’s been like drinking out of a fire hose trying to digest everything coming at me.”
While Moses described the two weeks since lawmakers were sworn in as being “fast and furious,” he at least enjoyed the view out the window of his first-floor office in the state Capitol — until early last week when they were covered with plywood as a precaution against potentially violent protests.
That 2021 welcome-to-Madison moment came shortly before legislators were briefed about security.
“We’re just trying to be as careful as possible after what happened in D.C.,” Moses said, referring to the U.S. Capitol raid in which five people died.
Rozar said legislators were warned about the possibility of protests at their houses and acknowledged the atmosphere in the capital is tense as the nation awaits Wednesday’s inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden as president.
“We’ve got a police presence up the wazoo,” Rozar said, noting that she supports peaceful protests but condemns violence.
Despite the security concerns, the Republican trio said they are excited to launch their first terms and get rolling on legislation.
All three pointed to broadband expansion as a potential area of bipartisan agreement, especially in light of Evers vowing in his State of the State address to include a $200 million broadband investment in his 2021-23 state budget proposal. The lawmakers said the movement toward virtual schooling and more people working at home during the pandemic highlighted the problem of access to high-speed internet, particularly in rural parts of Wisconsin.
Rozar, however, warned that it may be difficult to allocate that much money for broadband because of the negative impact of the pandemic on state revenues.
“I just think this is going to be a really tough budget as we move toward a post-COVID world,” Rozar said. “We’re certainly not going to get all of our wants in this budget.”
Armstrong said he plans to push bills that he lobbied for last year, in his role as executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corp., before they died when the Legislature adjourned for most of the pandemic-filled year.
One bill would make more money available for worker training and the other would raise the cap on how much of a city’s valuation could be in a tax increment district, with the additional tax revenue earmarked for workforce housing.
“We have 500 to 550 open jobs right now in Barron County, but we don’t have enough people to fill them,” Armstrong said. “It kind of a catch-22 because even if we could attract more people we don’t have enough places for them to live.”
His hope is that increased investment in worker training would help provide skilled workers for employers and provide some protection for workers against a predicted shift toward artificial intelligence.
Armstrong, who succeeds Rep. Romaine Quinn in the 75th Assembly District, also plans to co-sponsor a bill to remove the state’s $10,000 limit for reimbursing farmers for crop damage by wild animals, saying farmers are reporting heavy damage from a large bear population.
Rozar, a member of the Wood County Board and a nursing educator, said she hopes to prioritize fixing roads, helping small businesses recover from the effects of the virus and improving reading scores among students.
“I’d like to get people excited about reading again,” she said, revealing her intent to partner with libraries in her district to improve literacy.
She also plans to reintroduce a resolution proposed by her predecessor in the 69th Assembly District, former Rep. Bob Kulp, to make colby the official state cheese.
For Moses, a Menomonie school board member and chiropractor who is succeeding Rep. Rob Stafsholt in the 29th Assembly District, helping small business through these tough times is a top priority.
“I want to make sure government does what it can to protect consumers but also make sure it doesn’t get overbearing and hurt small businesses,” Moses said.
For the most part, Moses said his motivation to serve in the Assembly was more about ensuring residents of his mostly rural district are represented than about pushing an agenda.
One way he hopes to accomplish that is by doing what he can to break legislative stalemates and seek middle ground among the two parties.
“I don’t think it’s been working very well,” Moses said. “Honestly, I think people are looking for how we’re going to find a way to compromise and work together.”