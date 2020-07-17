Regis Catholic Schools plans to hold in-person classes for students five days a week this fall, the school announced Friday in its reopening plan.
Immaculate Conception and St. James elementary schools in Eau Claire, St. Mary’s Elementary School in Altoona and Regis middle and high schools in Eau Claire will require masks for all kindergarten through 12th grade students when social distancing isn't possible, but will "strongly encourage" masks even with social distancing, according to the plan. Students will be given one reusable mask by the school.
All K-12 teachers will "record and make lessons available" for students who can't attend class in person, or if schools close.
School buildings will be disinfected daily and sometimes mid-daily, according to the plan, and students and staff must wash their hands at least every two hours.
Families should take their children's temperatures each day before they go to school. Schools won't take temperatures or ask health-related questions, according to the plan, which states: "Sending a child to school with obvious symptoms of illness is unacceptable and that child will immediately be sent back home."
Visitors won't be allowed into school buildings during the school day, according to Regis, which cited DPI, Diocese of La Crosse and Eau Claire City-County Health Department mandates.
Any student or staff member who's directly exposed to someone with COVID-19 should quarantine for 10 days or whatever is recommended by their local health department, according to the plan.
If a classroom, building or entire school system needs to be quarantined, according to Regis, "a quarantine would be implemented for a short time, with students and staff returning to in-person instruction as soon as possible."
Regis Catholic Schools didn't list any restrictions around other school activities and athletics, saying guidelines are "still unfolding."
Masses will likely continue. "Bishop Callahan’s preference is all schools continue to follow the rule of minimally one school Mass a week (Monday-Friday). Each parish and school will communicate individual procedures for attendance by parents and parish community at school Masses," the plan states.
The schools' reopening plan may change based on advice from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Diocese of La Crosse.
The first day of classes will be Sept. 2.