The third time was the charm for Regis High School’s Adam Pernsteiner.
When he first took the ACT college entrance exam in October of his junior year, he scored 32 out of a possible 36.
A second try at the test upped Pernsteiner’s score to 33. A third attempt last June drove him to a 35.
“At first I was happy with the 32,” said Pernsteiner, who enrolled in no preparatory classes for the ACT.
“Then I was able to improve it by one point,” he said. “Then I figured I would take one more shot and see what I can do.”
Pernsteiner, who graduates with the rest of his senior class Wednesday night, noted that each time he took the test, the questions were different.
“The first time I took it, the math seemed a lot harder,” he said.
Was he upset not getting the perfect score on his third attempt?
“A little bit. My dad definitely wanted me to try one more time,” Pernsteiner said.
“But that would have meant spending another three hours in a lecture hall. I had already filled enough of those circles on the answer sheets to last a lifetime,” he said. “I didn’t need to take it one more time.”
The score of 35 is significant for Pernsteiner.
“I feel overjoyed,” he said. “The driving factor is my desire to be successful in my career later in life. I want to have as many opportunities as possible.”
Pernsteiner has been a student in Regis Catholic schools since kindergarten.
His sister, Alyson, graduated from Regis High School in 2016. She is majoring in biology at the University of St. Thomas.
Pernsteiner will attend the University of Minnesota to major in engineering.
“I’ve always been interested in how things work,” he said. “And I liked my physics and calculus classes. I figured (engineering) was the best spot to be at.”
Mike Nerbovig, a math teacher at Regis, said Pernsteiner has always worked hard in his drive for academic success.
“Adam is an ideal student whose intellectual curiosity and persistence enable him to succeed at the highest academic level,” Nerbovig said.
“Besides being an outstanding academician, Adam accepts personal responsibility for his own learning,” Nerbovig said. “His effort may entail additional reading, seeking out guidance from teachers, or discussing ideas with other students in class.”
While in high school, Pernsteiner also played tennis and participated in Mock Trial, Math Team, Academic Challenge and peer mentoring.
He said Regis was the perfect environment for him.
“The smaller class sizes are nice,” Pernsteiner said. “Teachers can focus on each individual student.”
Pernsteiner knows that small-class environment will change at the University of Minnesota.
“I figured it was time for a change,” he said. “I can’t do that my entire life.”