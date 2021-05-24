EAU CLAIRE — It’s not uncommon for kids to put on a fundraiser and make a few bucks for a good cause.
But it is rare for students to latch on to a cause and raise ever-growing sums for that charity through much of their childhood.
That’s exactly what happened with Anna Allen, who will graduate from Regis High School on Wednesday.
Allen launched a small thrift sale fundraiser for Memphis, Tennessee-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a sixth-grader in 2015.
She was so passionate about the thrift sale — and the cause — that it became an annual event, with all proceeds continuing to go to St. Jude.
After this spring’s sale, which Allen moved online just as she did last year’s event as a safety measure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has raised a total of $31,142 for St. Jude.
“Anna epitomizes what it means to be a young person of service,” Regis High School principal Paul Pedersen said. “She has raised thousands of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and spent hundreds of hours serving people in the greater Eau Claire area. She is a tremendous young lady who lives out the Christian meaning of what it means to serve others.”
The journey began when Allen’s Regis Middle School English teacher Jill Klotz introduced her students to a program called “I Reach” that was designed to inspire young people to volunteer in their community. Allen credits Klotz for helping get the first thrift sale started.
“That kind of ignited my desire to give back,” said Allen, who still stays in touch with Klotz, now a teacher in the Milwaukee area. “It sparked something in me.”
For her part, Klotz said she is humbled that Allen remembers her role in launching the thrift sales.
“Anna has an inner drive to help others,” Klotz said. “She is a model example of what ‘giving to others’ should look like for all of us. She is compassionate and so very kind. ... We need many more young people like Anna.”
When the thrift sales began, they needed only a small portion of the family’s garage to store items collected mostly from her family and a few close friends. The first couple of sales raised between $500 and $700 apiece.
As the years went by and word spread about Allen’s efforts, she collected donations of money and merchandise from a widening circle of families, businesses and churches in the community. The sale eventually took up the entire garage, with her dad building special storage and shelving to accommodate the expanding inventory.
The past three events each raised more than $3,000, an impressive sum considering that Allen doesn’t put price tags on any items. Sales are by donation only, meaning buyers pay the amount they’d like donated to the hospital.
“Hitting $30,000 was a big deal,” Allen said. “I’m definitely very proud just knowing that every dollar makes a difference and can change someone’s life.”
Allen is thrilled that her mom has agreed to continue the thrift sale tradition after she goes away to college.
It’s clear why school officials are so impressed by Allen’s character when hearing her explain how she picked her charity of choice.
“I chose St. Jude because of their mission statement, which is that they believe no child should be denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay,” Allen said. “Families should not have to worry about financial burdens when they are going through the stress of possibly losing a child.”
No family receives a bill from St. Jude, which is supported primarily by donations and specializes in treating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Allen noted that her dad has a disability and said that opened her eyes at an early age to people who have extra challenges in life. She also watched gratefully as members of the Regis Catholic Schools family stepped up to support her own family when her mom needed surgery.
“What has inspired me to give back the most is honestly hope,” Allen said. “Hope that someday I will make a difference in someone’s life, hope that others will want to give back in little or big ways, and hope that this world isn’t always as bad as it seems, that every day this world will build itself up piece by piece where politics, race and religion will help build us up and not break us down.”
While guiding the growth of her thrift sales, Allen still found time to play soccer and basketball, volunteer for several other community groups and participate in student council and various clubs.
Allen, who will study premed at the University of Minnesota-Rochester in the fall, plans to continue her call to serve others by pursuing a career as a physician.