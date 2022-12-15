EAU CLAIRE — Xcel Energy's electric rates for Wisconsin customers will rise slightly more next month than the hike that was initially expected.
In June the power utility requested that state regulators allow 2023 rates to go up due to the rising cost of fuel used to make electricity.
Xcel let customers know this summer in a notice included in their bills that the requested rate increase would add about $2.17 to the monthly bill of the typical home that uses 750-kilowatt hours per month.
After months of reviewing Xcel's request and doing financial research into fuel costs, the state Public Service Commission approved a rate increase on Nov. 22 and published a final decision on Tuesday.
That order is resulting in a higher increase than what Xcel initially sought. The power utility estimates the approved increase will raise the average residential customer's electric bill by $2.41 per month, according to a company spokeswoman.
The higher-than-anticipated rate increase for 2023 is tied to updated fuel costs.
Xcel had initially forecast a $19.1 million shortfall in its 2023 electric costs when it first filed for a fuel rate increase in June. But while the Public Service Commission continued to monitor fuel prices through October, regulators deemed that Xcel needs a rate increase for 2023 that will provide $21.1 million to cover those higher costs.
The Public Service Commission's order requires Xcel to include notices of the rate increase in customers' upcoming bills.
Electric bills were already slated to rise by 4% next year due to an increase regulators approved in 2021. That previously approved rate hike is expected to add $4.25 to the average monthly bill of a residential Xcel customer in Wisconsin.
While the rates charged for using electricity are rising, the base monthly cost for being a customer is going down. Currently $16 a month for regular residential service, that flat fee is dropping by $1 next year to $15.
The cost for natural gas service is rising 2% next year for Xcel's residential customers, adding $1.20 to the average monthly bill. That does not include the cost of natural gas itself, which customers pay based on how many therms they use and are charged the current market rate.
Chris Ouellette, a spokeswoman in Xcel's Eau Claire office, wrote in an email that there are programs available to help customers who have difficulty paying for rising bills.
"We know these are challenging economic times, and we are committed to helping customers who may be struggling with their bills," she wrote.
Payment plans and other support programs are available, Ouellette added.