COLFAX — Patti Stangel doesn’t even have to look outside to realize spring has arrived. All she has to do is listen to her phone.
When it starts ringing off the hook, the owner and operator of Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax knows it’s the season when wild animals are giving birth again.
That means it’s also the time of year when well-meaning people try to “rescue” baby animals they believe have been abandoned.
“I can tell baby season has started because the number of calls I am receiving is averaging over 30 per day, and many are about babies,” said Stangel, who receives calls from 20 Wisconsin counties.
In general, her advice to concerned individuals is to leave baby animals alone.
“If you see baby wildlife this time of year, please do not assume its mother has left it,” Stangel wrote recently on her group’s Facebook page. “Wildlife mothers are very attentive to their babies. They may take actions to protect their young that we don’t understand, but that doesn’t mean the baby has been abandoned.”
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources echoes Stangel’s sentiments and even offers a rhyme to help people remember: “If you care, leave them there.”
“Most of the time, it is perfectly natural for mothers, including white-tailed deer, to leave their young alone for long periods of time,” the DNR said this week in a news release. “Before fawns are strong enough to keep up with their mothers, they spend hours alone, staying quiet and still. This natural behavior keeps them safe from predators while their mothers forage for food.”
Well-intended folks who get too close or handle a solitary fawn often do more harm than good by tipping off predators to its location or keeping its mother away longer than she would like. Fawns also can imprint quickly on a human who interacts with them.
“They get friendly way too fast,” Stangel said. “But if they can’t take of themselves, they will die. You have to remember they are wild animals.”
Stangel reported receiving eight calls Monday morning from people worried about potentially abandoned rabbits. But rabbits are another example of animals that leave babies alone for an extended time, with the mothers instinctually knowing their scent could attract predators.
“Mother bunny stays away because she has the wrong perfume on,” Stangel said. “She stays away to protect her babies.”
It’s OK, however, for people who find a baby animal in an unsafe location, such as near a road, to carefully move it several yards to a safer spot, the DNR reported, advising would-be rescuers to wear gloves and a facemask to protect the animal’s health.
“Human scent transfer does not cause wild animals to reject their young, but avoid touching the baby animal unless absolutely necessary,” the DNR said.
If people strongly believe a baby animal is in danger, Stangel said they can set it in a cardboard box and keep it in their garage or someplace away from danger overnight. Rescuers probably don’t need to worry about feeding the baby, but could help keep it warm by placing a heating pad on low or hand warmers under but not in the box.
“The next day put the baby back where you found it,” she said. “Unless something has happened to mom, she will be back to get it.”
At this point in the season, most of the calls coming into Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release are about baby squirrels and rabbits. The inquiries soon will progress to raccoons, birds, deer and other animals, said Stangel, who last year took in 1,600 animals, a record high she attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone was outside finding things they shouldn’t find. It was insane,” she said.
The DNR suggested that people who come across a wild animal that appears sick or injured should take photos, make notes and leave it alone before calling the agency or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for guidance.
One of the best reasons for people to follow that advice is for their personal safety, Stangel said, warning that wild animals can get defensive and cause injuries if not handled properly. She has learned from personal experience that raptor talons are razor-sharp, that a cute bobcat kitten she once took in was the “meanest critter” she’s ever seen and that many wild animals have fleas, lice or mites that could be transferred to household pets.
“If people see an animal they think might be orphaned, normally I tell them to give it 24 hours and see if it’s still alone,” said Stangel, who has been rehabilitating animals for 24 years. “The best thing to do is just call me. I’m here to help.”
In the meantime, Stangel said, she knows the calls will keep coming.
The pattern is as reliable as spring following winter.