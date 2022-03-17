ELLSWORTH — When her father remarried six years ago, Melinda Casper never imagined it would lead to her plotting an escape from a war-torn nation on the opposite side of the world.
But that's exactly what happened last week when Melinda, of Ellsworth, found herself using connections to help arrange for her father's wife, Valentyna, to flee from her home country of Ukraine to the safety of neighboring Poland.
"It feels like part of a movie," said Melinda, whose father, Tom Benson, operates a farm near Roberts. "It's so surreal."
It's a tale that extends from folks in Ellsworth, Roberts and Spooner in western Wisconsin all the way to a grandmother, her daughter and two grandchildren in the heart of Ukraine in eastern Europe. The backdrop, of course, involves Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that began Feb. 24.
Since Valentyna and Tom married in December 2015 after meeting online two years earlier, Valentyna has become a loving and integral part of the family. She also has gained a reputation as a skilled gardener who shares her produce at a roadside stand next to their farm and at the farmers market in Baldwin.
"She's such a wonderful person, so welcoming and focused on family," said Tom, who relished a 10-day tour of castles, cathedrals and monuments in Ukraine that he enjoyed with Valentyna in 2014 and laments the damage such cultural treasures have incurred from Russian attacks.
Valentyna, 54, still has multiple family members in Ukraine and has visited them for about three months every winter since moving to Wisconsin. Despite ominous signs of Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border, she continued that tradition this year, departing in late November in large part to care for her ailing mother.
After her mom died and the family held a funeral in late December, Valentyna decided to stay for a while longer with her adult daughter and two grandchildren.
Even as late as Feb. 22, when her Wisconsin relatives expressed concerns as the U.S. government was saying a Russian invasion appeared imminent, Valentyna insisted she was safe and wanted to stay with her family in Ukraine.
The situation changed the next day after Valentyna's son Andrew, who is in the Ukrainian military, encouraged her to leave their home in Horodok, Zhytomyr Oblast, out of fear that the town could become a target because it has a military base and space agency facility. Valentyna and her daughter Katya and granddaughters Eve, 4, and Amelia, 2, left to stay with other relatives in Radomyshl, about 50 miles from the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. Horodok was bombed the following day.
When the Russian invasion started on Feb. 24, Valentyna reported hiding in the basement with windows covered and no lights on.
"We FaceTimed on the 24th, and I was a hot mess," said Melinda, special education coordinator for the Ellsworth school district. "I couldn't stop crying. I was so worried about them."
That night Melinda put a post on Facebook asking friends to pray for the safety of her stepmom and family.
Remarkably, Christine Sik, a Spooner teacher who was Melinda's roommate when they attended UW-River Falls, saw the post and checked with a friend in Poland about the possibility that he could aid Melinda's family members if they were able to join the millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country.
When Christine's friend, Bartosz Pietrzyk, volunteered to help, Christine relayed the offer to Melinda.
A grateful Melinda passed along the offer of a place to stay in Poland to Valentyna, but she wasn't yet ready to leave her homeland.
•••
Text exchanges among Valentyna, Katya and Melinda, using the language translation app Viber, illustrate the tension and emotion of the situation.
Feb. 26, from Valentyna: "Last night I slept at least not in clothes ... Two fighters (jets) flew over the very tops of the trees. (A friend) was on the balcony at the time, living on the third floor. She ran into the apartment and was ready to run out of the house to hide. Thank God they flew away."
Feb. 27, from Valentyna: "We went to bed late yesterday. I read the news on the Internet for a long time later. Tired. I fell asleep praying for Andrew. I woke up many times and said the prayer again."
Feb. 28, from Valentyna: "There is shooting in my city. The saboteurs broke through ... We don't know what will happen next."
•••
By March 7, with Russian bombing getting closer, the situation had grown dangerous enough that Valentyna changed her mind about staying, mostly out of fear for the children's safety. She reached out to Melinda for help.
Melinda messaged Bartosz, who lives a six-hour drive from the border. His response: "Whatever border they can get to, I will get to."
Then Melinda connected Valentyna with Bartosz to make arrangements for a border meeting. They chose a crossing they heard was not as crowded as others.
Valentyna indicated that she and her family planned to look for fuel, which was in short supply, the next day. When they were able to scrounge up a few liters of fuel from friends and arrange for Katya's in-laws to drive them to a crossing at the border with Poland, they were ready to begin their harrowing journey.
•••
March 8, from Valentyna: "Tomorrow morning we leave. Your friend will meet us at the border."
From Melinda: "Praise God! Such great news! Lifting you all up in prayers for a safe journey. We love you!"
From Valentyna: "Thank you so much for your help and support! We love you!"
From Melinda: "Absolutely! I will do anything to help you and your loved ones! I love you so much!"
March 9, from Valentyna: "We're on the road. We drove 200 kilometers."
From Melinda (later, after receiving photos from Katya of people lined up at the border): "I am so thankful you are all safe. I have been crying and praying every day since the invasion. I watch the news and burst into tears with what is happening to Ukraine and your people. I am so sorry for all of this."
From Katya: “We hoped to the last that everything would get better, that we would not have to leave our home country, that we would not have to leave our relatives. But they began to smash neighboring cities and fear for the children forced us to flee.”
•••
After the weary travelers connected with Bartosz at the border, he passed along fuel to Katya's in-laws for their drive home. They wanted to stay in Ukraine to provide food to civilian soldiers, including their son.
Bartosz then drove the six hours back to his hometown in Poland, arriving at 4 a.m. For Valentyna's family, the entire journey took 21 hours. But they were safe.
"It was a huge relief to know they made it to Poland safely, but I'm still not fully relaxed," Melinda said. "I'm dreaming about it at night."
Remarkably, though Bartosz was renovating an apartment to rent, he decided it wouldn't be comfortable enough for his four Ukrainian guests. He elected to rent them another apartment, which he equipped with an internet router and stocked with food, toys, a stroller and other supplies.
To top it off, he then volunteered to help if Melinda knew of other refugees in need.
"He's just an incredible man," Melinda said. "The kindness and compassion of strangers is just amazing. That just feeds my belief that there is goodness in people's hearts."
•••
March 12, from Melinda (after a video chat): "It is so wonderful to see all your smiles."
From Valentyna: "How nice it was to hear you call. I was once again convinced that there is a God. Our thoughts met each other. I just picked up the phone to call you, but you got ahead of me. I'm happy I have you!"
From Melinda: "Oh my, your words make me cry. I love you so much. Yes, there is a God and He is good. And I'm so grateful for you. My life is more full and rich with you in it."
•••
Tom, who has been checking in with his wife daily, said he has been devouring as much news about the war as possible. He is appalled by the Russian attacks on civilian residential areas.
"It's a scary time for us but also for the whole world," Tom said, adding, "It's unbelievable how brave those Ukrainians are and the support they are getting from the world."
Looking forward, Katya hopes to return to her family in Ukraine when it's safe to do so. Valentyna, who checks on the well-being of her son Andrew every day, wants to stay and help with her granddaughters as long as she is needed.
The problem is that no one knows when that time will come.
In the meantime, back in Roberts, Tom watches the news, worries and waits for his wife to come home.
"I'm looking forward to it," he said. "I really am."