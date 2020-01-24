Eau Claire auto dealer Ken Vance is remembered as a philanthropist who was dedicated to the community.
Vance died Friday morning in Naples, Fla., at the age of 79.
“He was an exceptional person,” said David Klinkhammer, an Eau Claire city councilman who worked alongside Vance at the dealership for 33 years. “I’d describe Ken as a man of great faith; his driving force was his faith in God. His love of his wife, Roberta, and his children, came first.”
Vance started Ken Vance Motors in 1981, which operated an Audi, Honda, Hyundai and Volkswagen dealership on the south side of Eau Claire.
Klinkhammer praised Vance for successfully operating the business, showing great loyalty to his employees.
“He had an unbelievable passion for the car business,” Klinkhammer said. “He wanted the whole industry to do well. Nobody cared more about the auto industry than Ken Vance.”
Vance also served on numerous non-profit boards, from the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce to the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
“His commitment to our community is unsurpassed,” Klinkhammer said. “He was generous to the university and a number of non-profits.”
Sue Bornick, executive director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, said Vance helped start the organization in 1997 and stayed active on multiple committees until 2013. The Vance family just opened a fund last year, and the Vances are the feature story of this year’s annual report.
“The goal of the fund was the grants go to the greatest needs of the community,” Bornick said. “Ken and Roberta made an extraordinary impact in Eau Claire. They are just kind people who really care about the community.”
Vance helped donate to a project to protect the Lowes Creek watershed, she said.
Bornick said she’ll remember meeting Vance for the first time, when she began her job in 2010, and receiving one of his firm handshakes.
“He has that eye contact and he said, ‘You’ll do great things for this community.’ It was his way of saying, ‘I believe in you.’”
Dick Cable, who also was a founding member of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, said he knew Vance well from attending the same church together for decades.
"I've always admired him as a business person," Cable said. "He was a moral man of integrity. I would call him a man with a philanthropic heart. He was a pillar of the community."
Bob McCoy, former president of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, said Vance served on the board when McCoy was hired in the mid-1990s.
“Ken was a very likable person,” McCoy said. “He believed in giving back to the community; it wasn’t just about running a business.”
McCoy said Vance donated to a week-long summer program at UW-Eau Claire, where high school students learned leadership skills.
“It changed their lives, and Ken could see that,” McCoy said. “It was good for literally thousands of students.”
Vance loved working with the public, McCoy added.
“He’d come out and greet customers,” McCoy said. “He was well known for an extremely firm handshake.”
Mike Schatz, former Eau Claire economic development administrator, worked alongside Vance on several projects.
“It’s a big loss to the community,” Schatz said. “I saw him as a person who cared about the community and his employees. He invested in a facility, and he was on a lot of boards.”