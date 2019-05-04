Madelyn Odegard believed every milestone along a cancer journey should be celebrated, especially birthdays.
The 9-year-old Maddy — described by her parents, Josh and Heidi, as their “brave, strong little warrior” — lost her three-year battle with cancer on Aug. 15, 2017.
Hoping to help other children fighting cancer and their families on a similar journey, the Odegards of Eau Claire launched Mighty Maddy’s Mission in 2018.
The nonprofit — like the girl it is named after — aims to create smiles for those affected by childhood cancer by providing “Maddy’s Sparkle Box,” a birthday box full of party supplies and a gift for the inpatient cancer patient or sibling if it is his or her birthday.
The boxes made their debut at Marshfield Children’s Hospital, which is located in Marshfield Medical Center, the flagship hospital of Marshfield Clinic Health System. The site also is home to Maddy’s Toy Shop, a mobile cart filled with new toys that pediatric patients can pick from, and a bell young patients can ring when their treatment is complete.
“Marshfield was always very accommodating, ... so it seemed fitting to start there,” said Josh, noting that Mighty Maddy’s Mission grew to include HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay in February. “We hope to keep expanding, but we want to be mindful as we go to make sure we do this right.”
In addition to the birthday boxes, Mighty Maddy’s Mission also provides end-of-treatment boxes with supplies to celebrate that milestone, along with family resource baskets.
“Over the course of three-plus years in and out of many hospitals, we … understand the difficulties, stress and pain that families go through, and our goal is to help to provide a smile for the child, their siblings and, hopefully, the parents while also helping the caregivers with additional tools and resources,” the couple said.
While they are proud of being able to do something to bring a little happiness to children battling cancer, Josh and Heidi admit the effort is bittersweet.
“Certainly, our hope was that Maddy would be here to see this through, to tell us what to do,” said Josh, noting his daughter was the quintessential big sister “in charge of everyone and everything.”
Unexpected diagnosis
Maddy, the oldest of Josh and Heidi’s four children, was an active child. She played soccer and T-ball and swam, but not long after her sixth birthday and finishing kindergarten, she began to experience pain in her legs and hips, prompting a visit to the doctor.
Initially, the doctor figured Maddy had overexerted herself, but Heidi, a nurse, knew something else was going on. During a subsequent visit in June 2014, a pediatrician felt around Maddy’s rib cage. Finding something that didn’t feel right, the doctor ordered an ultrasound.
“The radiologist said, ‘We found something; something abnormal is growing in there. Have you ever heard of Wilms?’” Josh recalled.
Wilms tumor is a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys, according to the American Cancer Society Cancer. Tumors are usually found when they start to cause symptoms, such as swelling in the abdomen.
“I was just oblivious,” Josh said. “I didn’t even put two and two together and realize he was talking about cancer.”
But that is exactly what the radiologist suspected. Noting he couldn’t say definitively that Maddy had Wilms, he wanted to get the family in touch with an oncologist.
After a CT scan, Marshfield Clinic medical professionals in Eau Claire recommended Josh and Heidi get Maddy to Marshfield right away. Hastily arranging care for their two younger daughters and throwing some clothes in a bag, the couple — full of emotion — and Maddy headed east.
In Marshfield, Maddy had a biopsy to verify she had Wilms. Her treatment plan included chemotherapy to shrink the large tumor and then surgery to remove it and some lymph nodes. Once Maddy healed, she resumed treatment, which included more chemotherapy and radiation.
“She never complained or let on that things hurt,” Heidi said.
When her treatment was over, “we thought this part of our story was done,” said Josh, crediting family, friends, his employer, RCU, and coworkers for helping them get through that chapter.
However, on Maddy’s first post-treatment scan in May 2015, a new growth was found, and the search for the next treatment option was on.
“Hearing that was almost as bad as finding out she had cancer,” Josh said.
After consulting with a team of doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, the consensus was another surgery to remove the growth followed by a high dose of chemotherapy and stem cell rescue, which took place in August 2015. The latter is a method of replacing blood-forming stem cells that were destroyed by treatment with high doses of anticancer drugs.
“That was tough watching,” Josh said of the four days of constant chemotherapy followed the replacement of Maddy’s stem cells. “It hit her hard, … but she fought through it.”
Calm before the storm
After a long recovery process, the Odegards had a stretch where Maddy was able to spend a great deal of time with her family and friends, travel to Florida through Make-A-Wish and even go back to school at Manz Elementary.
The family got a call in August 2016 from a doctor alerting them that a routine scan revealed something new but tiny in Maddy’s body.
Maddy underwent surgery in Milwaukee to remove the growth, and then the family was off to the Cleveland Clinic, where Maddy underwent different treatments that had some success in other children. They didn’t work.
In January 2017, the Odegards headed to Washington, D.C., where Maddy was involved in several trials for more than six months.
“The more things they tried, the more resilient the cancer seemed to become,” said Josh, who, along with his wife, never lost hope.
“Maddy was going to make it through until the end,” Heidi said. “That was always our mindset.”
However, the cancer proved to be too much for their courageous daughter. Maddy died on Aug. 15, 2017, the day before her brother, Hudson, was born.
“As she was going, he was coming, and we figured she filled him in,” said Josh, adding Maddy had picked out Hudson’s name.
Creating Maddy’s legacy
During their daughter’s illness, the Odegards decided once Maddy was healed they would start an organization in her name.
Maddy was hospitalized often during her treatment sometimes on her birthday or the birthdays of her sisters, Isabelle and Amelia. Instead of missing out on the festivities, Maddy would find or make banners or pictures and decorate her hospital room for the celebrations.
“(The girls) would always be so excited to walk in her room and see all the effort she (made) for them,” according to the couple.
Maddy’s love of crafts, decorating and making other people smile, along with finding the hospital didn’t always have supplies necessary for such celebrations, led to the creation of the sparkle boxes bearing her name, along with the end-of-treatment boxes.
In addition to the supplies contained in the boxes, Mighty Maddy’s Mission also has partnered with Festival Foods to provide cakes for both types of celebrations.
Lindsey Welch, a certified child life specialist at Marshfield Children’s Hospital, has heard multiple families comment on how wonderful it is to be able to celebrate during treatment.
Welch got to know the Odegards during Maddy’s illness and helped the child understand what cancer is and explained the different procedures she would be going through to her.
“Maddy was so positive and loved arts and crafts, so it just seems fitting that her family has chosen to do this to help her legacy live on,” Welch said. Mighty Maddy’s Mission “embodies who Maddy was.”
“She loved to give to others during her fight,” Josh said. “Doing that for other families on this journey is what keeps us going.”