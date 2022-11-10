EAU CLAIRE — Rebooted two years ago under a new leader, Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity has gotten back into the rhythm of building homes for families in need and is now setting a lofty goal.

Quickly after he became the local charitable organization’s executive director in fall 2020, John Dawson, a former general contractor, brought an end to the four-year period where the group had not built a single home.

