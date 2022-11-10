EAU CLAIRE — Rebooted two years ago under a new leader, Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity has gotten back into the rhythm of building homes for families in need and is now setting a lofty goal.
Quickly after he became the local charitable organization’s executive director in fall 2020, John Dawson, a former general contractor, brought an end to the four-year period where the group had not built a single home.
“We are breaking ground on our fifth house since 2020,” he said Thursday to the Leader-Telegram.
In addition to homes either built from the ground-up or by renovating dilapidated ones, the local Habitat for Humanity has also made “essential” repairs to eight homes in the past two years, Dawson said.
For its current fiscal year — July of this year through June 2023 — the chapter is planning to build between six and eight new homes.
Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity is looking to keep building its momentum and reach a rate of creating affordable homes far higher than it had previously done.
“Our objective is to get to 20 houses per year — new construction or purchase and remodel — and 20 repairs,” Dawson said.
He’s hoping to reach that volume by 2025, but acknowledges it will take partnerships with local cities that have also been working to create more affordable housing to reach that mark.
“The partnerships with the major cities and even the smaller cities is how we’ll get to 20,” he said.
Affordable housing has been a growing issue getting attention in cities including Eau Claire, where local governments have bought land or started programs intended to help increase the supply. Dawson sees Habitat for Humanity as the partner that’s able to help those communities toward their own goals.
“The city provides property or discounted property and we build the house,” he said.
The resurgence and ambitious goals of the local Habitat for Humanity chapter were welcome news to a local affordable housing advocate.
“They are certainly an important piece of the puzzle,” Judi Moseley said. “We really need a lot of different partners from a lot of different expertise areas on trying to solve the problem of housing affordability.”
Moseley works as a real estate agent, but also serves as co-chairperson of local group JONAH’s Affordable Housing Task Force and is the chairperson of Eau Claire’s Housing Opportunities Commission.
She said Habitat for Humanity’s 20-home-per-year goal is “doable,” especially because many people in the community are interested in doing something to address the shortage of housing that low-income families can afford.
Families who apply and are selected for a home through Habitat for Humanity must agree to help build their home and pay a mortgage for it.
“The mortgage payments are usually around what they were paying in rent,” Dawson said.
There is no down payment and the mortgage is not based on the full cost of the homes. The local Habitat for Humanity agrees to a “silent” second mortgage for the remaining value of the property, Dawson said.
Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity serves four counties: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn and Buffalo counties.
Of the five houses built or in progress so far under Dawson’s leadership, two are in Eau Claire, two in Mondovi and one in Boyceville.
One of the Eau Claire homes was a major renovation of a century-old house that the city’s Housing Authority sold for $1 to Habitat for Humanity due to the condition it was in.
“The bones were good, but we pretty much gutted the inside,” Dawson said.
A new kitchen, bathroom, windows and other extensive work was included — done through volunteer labor, donated materials and a cash grant to help with costs.
It is now the home of a single mother with a daughter, Dawson said.
Restarting Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity’s homebuilding program has been a team effort.
The local chapter’s revamped board of directors, which includes experienced professionals in construction, mortgage lending, public housing, marketing and legal matters, is key in getting the organization to its goals, Dawson said.
Establishing a corps of volunteers has also been part of the chapter’s work in the past two years. Dawson recalls having a list of only about three individual volunteers that was handed down to him when he arrived to build a home in Mondovi. But now there are 40 names on his list, plus church groups, businesses and trade unions that have given their time to build homes.
Dawson said Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity also is building its partnerships with other organizations — Sojourner House, Hope Gospel Mission and Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley — to connect with people in need of housing.
“We don’t want to be a pillar on our own,” he said.