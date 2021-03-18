CHIPPEWA FALLS — A $700,000 renovation in the southwest corner of Irvine Park, in the area dubbed Flag Hill, will begin in May. The existing bathroom building, which is only open May through October, will be torn down, and will be replaced by a year-round facility.
Parks director Dick Hebert is excited that the plan is moving forward. With the warm weather so far in March, many people are in the park, but the bathrooms cannot be opened because they don't have adequate plumbing.
A 3.5-mile cross country ski trail loops throughout the woods on the western half of Irvine Park, connected to Flag Hill, in the upper part of the park. That made it important to have a year-round building, he added.
"There will be a foyer inside, where people can sit down and warm up, and put on their boots," Hebert said.
The new bathroom building should be substantially completed by mid-September, he said. Also part of the $700,000 project is replacing a parking lot, and constructing a 30-foot-by-60-foot pavilion that will be attached to the bathroom building. The exterior wall will include a shelf and outlets, so people can plug in food-serving machines. Hebert also wants to purchase new, sturdy steel tables to replace the aging, wooden ones.
The Chippewa Falls City Council is slated to approve the project in April. Hebert said there is an option to not construct the attached pavilion, which would reduce the cost by about $110,000. Hebert noted it would cost a lot more to build the pavilion at a later date, and he hopes the Council approves the plan as-is.
The Parks Board has $475,000 in cash on hand. Hebert said they are exploring ideas like selling naming rights on the bathroom building. He estimates it will take two or three years to pay off the project.
"Right now, it's being driven by endowment money and donations," he said.
In fall 2019, the Park Board worked with Ayres Associates to create a master plan for redeveloping that entire area of the park, which called for everything from relocating parking lots, replacing all the pavilions and shelters, refurbishing the stairs that are built into the bluff, and installing new playground equipment. To do every aspect of the master plan will cost $2 million.
"Everything up there will be gone in 20 years," Hebert said. "The buildings are past their life expectancy. (New buildings and features) will be there a long time, and we wanted to make sure they are in the right spot."
The Parks Board receives money from an Irvine Park Endowment Fund, as well as the Thorpe Foundation family endowment. The Thorpe donation led to the construction of the welcome center/small animals building. Hebert said the Thorpe family has pledged up to $375,000 toward the overall project.