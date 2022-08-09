EAU CLAIRE — State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, appears headed to the state Senate based on the lead he held during Tuesday’s Republican primary in the 23rd District.

With nearly 77% of precincts reporting in by press time, James was holding a lead over state Republican Party official Brian Westrate in the race to succeed retiring state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie.

