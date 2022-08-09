EAU CLAIRE — State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, appears headed to the state Senate based on unofficial results from Tuesday’s Republican primary in the 23rd District.

With all precincts reporting, James came out on top over state Republican Party official Brian Westrate in the race to succeed retiring state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie.

