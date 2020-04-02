Facing tough financial times, west-central Wisconsin businesses who want to learn how they can tap into the federal $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid sought advice from a Wisconsin congressman and area business leaders.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and a regional leader of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce spoke Thursday afternoon to more than 260 people who attended a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
Citing statistics of a staggering 6.6 million Americans who applied last week for unemployment, Kind did not sugarcoat his expectations for the economy as the nation grapples with COVID-19.
“This is going to get more difficult before it’s going to get easier,” he said via a webcamera.
The congressman summarized the key parts of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, including the $349 billion in loans to small businesses through the new Paycheck Protection Program.
Companies with 500 employees or less can begin applying for those loans today through private financial institutions that work with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Small businesses can receive loans equal to 2½ months of average payroll, which will be forgiven as long as they use the money for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utility payments. Laying off employees or cutting wages will reduce how much of the loans the government will forgive.
With the federal government looking to urgently get money to those in dire need to avert further damage to the economy by the coronavirus, local businesses were advised to act fast.
“When the time comes there’s going to be a mad dash to the bank to get this money, these loans,” said John Kirchner, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s executive director for congressional and public affairs for six Midwest states, including Wisconsin.
He urged businesses to go to SBA.gov to fill out their applications now for CARES Act loans and speak with their lender and accountants right away.
Almost all financial institutions with offices in the Eau Claire area intend to help businesses apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, based on a list compiled by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp.
“All but two of them are planning to offer these,” said Scott Rogers, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s governmental affairs and workforce director.
He suggested that businesses contact a lender they have used before because that bank or credit union will be familiar with your financial situation and likely give you priority as an existing customer.
When pressed with the question of if the aid to businesses will be enough, Kind said Congress had to provide a dollar number without yet knowing the demand for that help.
Should the current aid package fall short, Kind said Congress will reconvene to authorize more funding, something he was confident of because of the wide bipartisan support of the CARES Act.
Payroll protection covers Feb. 16 through mid-June, but Kind suspects that Congress will need to convene to authorize more aid to help the economy.
“My guess is additional help is going to have to be given based on where the trend line is going, especially in middle-America,” he said.
The Paycheck Protection Program is intended to avert a wholesale dump of workers on the unemployment market, Kind said, which would be taxing on states’ funds to make payments to displaced workers.
For those who do get laid off, the CARES Act adds a $600 per week federal benefit in addition to money paid through state unemployment. That is set to last through July 31, but Kirchner said eligibility is written to end when the recipient is able to return to work or should the economy see major improvement.
Also included in the CARES Act is checks to individuals and households. People who filed federal income taxes as individuals will get $1,200 while joint-filers will get $2,400. There also will be an additional $500 per child in households.
Both Kind and Kirchner said the checks are expected to begin arriving in peoples’ bank accounts in a couple of weeks.
The checks are phased out for people earning $75,000 as single filers or $150,000 as couples, Kirchner noted.
While the paycheck protection, unemployment funds and individual checks got much of the attention, Kirchner noted that the CARES Act includes other programs businesses can use.
One of those is an expansion of a low-interest disaster loan program, allowing up to $2 million in working capital with payments that can now be deferred for a year.
Employers also can delay paying payroll tax until the start of next year, Kirchner said, but that is not a tax cut, simply a way to delay payment to improve businesses’ cash flow.