EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man will spend three years on probation for a second case related to possessing child pornography.
Daniel L. Cotts, 59, 2207 Spooner Ave., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of failing to provide information as a sex offender.
Two felony counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed but considered at sentencing.
Judge Emily Long also fined Cotts $1,036.
As conditions of probation, Cotts must comply with requirements of the sex offender registry and undergo any programming or treatment recommended by his probation agent.
Cotts was previously sentenced to a year in jail and 10 years on probation for having more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer.
According to the criminal complaint:
Authorities executed a search warrant at Cotts’ residence on Sept. 18, 2018, and recovered pictures and videos of possible child pornography from a hard drive removed from a laptop computer at the residence.
The recovered images were of clothed children and children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Police interviewed Cotts on Sept. 25, 2018.
He believed there was just one image of child pornography among the images found by authorities. Cotts said he would never do anything to a child and what he had done was just viewed material. He said he never committed a direct act against a child.
Cotts said his previous child pornography case ruined his life and his family. He said he no longer spoke to his son.
Cotts told authorities that child pornography has always been around and will continue to be around. The only thing that will change, he said, is how people will access it. Cotts said all the pornography authorities found on his hard drive was put there after his first arrest.
According to the criminal complaint in the first case:
Altoona police were informed Oct. 20, 2015, of a child pornography investigation conducted by investigators with the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Between July 6 and July 23, 2015, investigators discovered images of child pornography — using an undercover tool for law enforcement — being used at Cotts’ residence.
During the execution of a search warrant Oct. 22, 2015, at Cotts’ residence, Cotts told authorities he has downloaded pornography for 20 years. Cotts said he has seen and downloaded child pornography.
When asked if he had ever seen pornography involving children younger than 6, Cotts said there was some pornography he had viewed in which the children were that young. Cotts admitted the children in those images were naked and involved in sex acts.
Cotts admitted he looks at the downloaded images of child pornography about a dozen times a year.
During the search at Cotts’ residence, authorities found more than 100 computer images of suspected child pornography.