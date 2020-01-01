In seven of Wisconsin’s 10 largest cities, including Eau Claire, the total population is rising faster than the number of sworn police officers per 10,000 people, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The Eau Claire Police Department has 100 sworn officers, which has not changed significantly since 2008, said department spokeswoman Bridget Coit.
Sworn officers don’t include civilian employees, dispatchers or community service officers, Coit said.
The department added one officer in 2013, Coit said. It requested funds for four additional officers and $70,300 in additional overtime to be included in the city of Eau Claire’s 2020 budget, but those items didn’t make the final cut, the Leader-Telegram reported in November.
A 2018 population estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau found the city of Eau Claire has likely added almost 3,000 residents since the 2010 census, when 65,883 people lived in the city.
Police department spending has also increased “substantially” since 2008 in Wisconsin’s largest cities, according to the report.
Rates of violent crime in eight out of 10 of those cities also rose, including Eau Claire, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation data, although the report emphasizes it does not suggest a link between violent crime and police spending.
Violent crime in the city of Eau Claire was 35.7 incidents per 10,000 people in 2018 — the fifth highest of the 10 most populous cities in Wisconsin, behind Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Madison, according to the report.
However, the total crime rate for the 10 Wisconsin cities, which includes both violent and property crimes, fell by 28.3% between 2008 and 2017, “primarily driven by a decrease in property crimes,” according to the report.
Furthermore, a jump in the violent crime rate in 2017 was “modestly impacted” by a change in the definition of sexual assault, the report also noted.