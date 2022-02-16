EAU CLAIRE — Minimum lot sizes, parking requirements and other local policies are inadvertently restricting the availability and diversity of affordable housing in Wisconsin, according to a new report funded by several statewide groups.
Coming out this morning on the League of Wisconsin Municipalities’ website, the 45-page report entitled “Enabling Better Places” suggests multiple reforms that cities could make to their zoning and subdivision codes to help boost the state’s supply of housing.
“There is a housing crisis everywhere in Wisconsin,” said Jerry Deschane, the League’s executive director. “In most cases it is a shortage of workforce housing.”
He acknowledged the roles that construction materials price inflation, supply chain problems and a labor shortage in the building trades all play in housing, but said local policies also make a difference.
“Obviously we can’t impact all those things, but there are things we can do,” Deschane said Tuesday during a conference call with media outlets and organizations involved in the plan.
The report states that existing zoning found in many Wisconsin cities is restricting housing at a time when communities desperately need more.
“Unfortunately often our zoning codes doesn’t match what our aspirations are,” said Ivy Vann, one of the report’s authors.
Current zoning codes are generally modeled after suburban areas with single-family homes surrounded by large yards. The report looks toward historical neighborhoods with smaller lots and a more diverse housing mix for inspiration.
Reducing minimum lot sizes and set-back requirements would cut down on land costs and allow for more homes to be built, said Brad Boycks, executive director of the Wisconsin Builders Association.
“Those two items in the report could help bring down the overall cost that would be beneficial for workforce housing,” he said during Tuesday’s conference call.
The guide also suggests allowing multi-family housing in areas currently zoned for single-family homes.
Allowing accessory dwelling units — garages, attics, carriage houses or other portions of buildings converted into an apartment for rent or a relative to live — is also posed by the guide.
Reducing parking requirements and permitting residential uses in commercial districts are also pitched by the report.
Mindful that such changes might face opposition, the guide also emphasizes the importance of community education efforts and coalition building.
The League will hold training sessions on the new guide next week so local officials, planners and consultants can attend. That includes Feb. 21 training sessions that will take place in Eau Claire.
The report calls itself a “menu of recommendations” that cities could choose to adopt incrementally or pick individual policy changes from.
Whether Eau Claire would use the report’s recommendations is yet to be seen.
Scott Allen, Eau Claire’s community development director, said he’d just received a copy of the guide’s final version on Tuesday morning and it’s premature to say if it will lead to changes to Eau Claire’s codes and ordinances. Eau Claire’s City Council, Plan Commission and Housing Opportunities Commission are all aware of the guide and next week’s training session, he noted.
After the training, further review of the document and discussions with city leaders, Scott said that will determine next steps toward any potential code amendments.
Eau Claire was among five Wisconsin cities that provided information to the guide’s authors to help with their research on potential barriers. However, the city was not involved in writing the report or its recommendations.
Several organizations contributed money toward the report, which was written by planning experts from the Congress for New Urbanism.
“We’ve got to make housing more affordable for everybody,” said Jim Flaherty, communications director for AARP Wisconsin.
In addition to the League and state chapter of AARP, other funding partners were the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, the Wisconsin Realtors Association, the Wisconsin Builders Association and the state chapter of commercial real estate development group NAIOP.