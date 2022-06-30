EAU CLAIRE — After 40 years of writing sentences, paragraphs and stories about folks across the Chippewa Valley, I’m finally at a loss for words.
The reason: This time the subject is me, and I’m much more comfortable writing about you after an entire career devoted to telling your stories for the Leader-Telegram.
As I sit at my desk on my last day before retirement and ponder how to say goodbye, two words keep coming to mind: Thank you.
Thank you to the thousands of west-central Wisconsin residents who have trusted me to tell their stories, often sharing some of the most personal details of their lives.
Over those four decades I’ve talked to people about losing jobs, losing games and losing loved ones from causes including military service, drug overdoses, suicide, murder, auto accidents and COVID-19, with sources often hoping to help others avoid the same grief.
But I’ve also had the privilege of spreading the news about many uplifting stories — a child rescued from drowning by onlookers, veterans honored for acts of unfathomable heroism, communities rallying to help neighbors affected by natural disasters, immigrants finding their way in the Chippewa Valley, people donating organs to save the lives of others and long-lost sisters discovering each other were neighbors sharing the same driveway in Eau Claire.
People have shared with me — and thus you, the readers of the Leader-Telegram — painful stories about facing discrimination based on race, ethnicity and sexual orientation as well as joyful stories about career highlights, personal accomplishments and hardships overcome.
Working at the newspaper has given me access to some famous sport figures, including Major League Baseball legend Henry Aaron (I’ll never forget picking up the phone shortly after requesting an interview with Hammerin’ Hank about his time in Eau Claire and hearing “Hello, Eric. This is Henry Aaron.”), PGA Tour icon Jack Nicklaus and a bunch of celebrating Packers in the locker room after Green Bay defeated New England in the 1997 Super Bowl in New Orleans.
I’ve also had the opportunity to meet or cover several powerful politicians ranging from President Bill Clinton, then-Vice President Joe Biden and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on the left to Vice President Mike Pence and then-presidential candidates Donald Trump and John McCain on the right, not to mention a host of governors, senators and members of Congress.
Yet it was always the chance to talk to ordinary Chippewa Valley residents doing extraordinary things that got me most excited.
Remarkable people
Space prevents me from listing them all, but here are just a few of the most memorable:
• Helen “Mickey” Rizzi: After living with deafness for 52 years, Mickey decided to try a cochlear implant at age 82. She agreed to share her journey with me in hopes of inspiring others who might have their lives changed by the medical technology. She allowed me to join her in a patient room at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, when doctors turned on the device. The first words Mickey heard in five decades came from her daughter: “Hi, Mom.” There wasn’t a dry eye in the room, including those of this reporter.
• Yong Kay Moua: Among the first Hmong refugees to settle in Eau Claire in 1976, Yong Kay never let his personal struggles — fleeing his homeland, enduring the death of his father while aiding U.S. forces in the Vietnam War, adjusting to life in a new land and dealing with his sister’s presumed suicide and his brother being convicted in the shooting deaths of family members — get in the way of his strong leadership for the local Hmong community and his advocacy for racial harmony in the Chippewa Valley. He and his wife, Houa, offered insights and wisdom to me in dozens of interviews.
• The Dowell family: As a member of the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team, Memorial High School graduate Jake Dowell seemed to be living the dream, but at the same time he and his mother, Vicki, were celebrating his success on the ice they were living the nightmare of Jake’s dad, John, and brother, Luke, gradually losing their mental and physical abilities to Huntington’s disease. They bravely opened their lives to me in 2004 in hopes of raising awareness of the degenerative neurological disorder and money to fight it.
• Jessyca Mullenberg: As a 13-year-old, Jessyca was kidnapped from a trailer park in the town of Union, prompting a frantic national search that led nowhere for months. On Dec. 28, 1995, 3½ months after her disappearance, a tip generated by the “America’s Most Wanted: Final Justice” TV show led to the FBI discovering Jessyca in a midnight raid on a hotel room in Houston, where she was a captive and sexual assault victim of a 38-year-old former neighbor. A local FBI agent called me a few hours later — at about 3 a.m. — to report the details of Jessyca’s recovery. I’ve never been so happy to get up so early. Twenty years later, Jessyca recounted for me the traumatic experience and how she rebuilt her life.
• Don Elliott and Kyle Brandt: It was nonstop laughter when I visited these two best friends since fourth grade to hear how Kyle in October 2019 had saved Don’s life for the third time. The latest instance occurred when Kyle, without a second thought, agreed to donate one of his kidneys to Don, whose kidneys were the size of watermelons and failing. Kyle previously saved Don from drowning and after a motorcycle accident. It was clear the two Chippewa County men, who served as best man in each other’s weddings, share a special bond, and I tried to share that with readers.
• Karen Hale: Karen suffered an unimaginable loss when her 21-year-old daughter, Alysa Ivy, died of a heroin overdose in a Hudson hotel room in May 2013. Still, the normally private person shared all the painful details with me in hopes of spreading the word about the opioid epidemic and how it was tearing apart lives in west-central Wisconsin. A year later, I spoke to her again at a news conference announcing new state laws intended to alleviate the crisis.
I could go on and on, but suffice it to say the Chippewa Valley is full of remarkable people and I have been fortunate to be able to meet many of them and present their stories to you.
Though the Leader-Telegram has given me the opportunity to tackle several heavy topics — housing discrimination faced by Hmong residents, homelessness, plant closings, questionable doctors, bad landlords, drunken driving, poverty, embezzlement, floods and tornadoes to name a few — it always amused me that among the stories I got the most comments about were personal columns about my newspaper getting jammed in my snowblower and me wearing a cheesehead for my entire trip to New Orleans to cover Packers fans at Super Bowl XXXI.
It goes to show that people buy a newspaper to be informed and entertained, and I hope that continues for a long time despite changes in the industry. The need for reliable information — as well as an occasional diversion from the weight of the world — seemingly has never been greater.
Personal impact
The Leader-Telegram has been the center of my work life for two-thirds of my time on Earth, but it’s also been central to my personal life, as I’ve formed lifelong friendships with many amazing colleagues over the years.
Most importantly, as many readers may know, our office on South Farwell Street is the place where I met Susan Barber — the woman who has been my wife for the past 31 years. Personal impact doesn’t get any bigger, or better, than that.
Though I’ve focused predominantly on telling the stories of others, I’ve also taken the opportunity on occasion to open up about my own loved ones at times in columns discussing topics such as my son undergoing heart surgeries, my daughter going away to college, one of closest friends dying from colon cancer, my parents selling the beloved Madeline Island home they built, my mom surviving lung cancer and my dad enduring Parkinson’s disease.
I’ll never forget how many Chippewa Valley residents and groups responded to my “Parkinsong Challenge” by posting a video on Facebook of themselves singing a song, donating to a charity devoted to Parkinson’s and challenging others to do the same. I’m still touched eight years later.
Once again, thank you.