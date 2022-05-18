EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire small-business owner launched a campaign this week in the 91st Assembly District.
Josh Stanley, a former firefighter who now owns a house-painting business, plans to challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Jodi Emerson for the seat representing most of the city of Eau Claire.
After living in the Carolinas for 13 years, Stanley, a Durand native who grew up in Eau Claire, returned to the Chippewa Valley in summer 2020.
He ran unsuccessfully for Eau Claire City Council in 2021 and for Eau Claire County Board this April but said the losses didn’t dampen his desire to give back.
“I’m a former firefighter, so public service is in my blood, and this is just another opportunity in terms of serving the community,” said Stanley, 39. “I love talking to people and I hope to be able to help solve their problems.”
Though he is running as a Republican and indicated his values generally align with that party, Stanley said he considers himself more of an independent.
“Some of my friends call me the liberal conservative,” Stanley said, noting that he abhors today’s partisan polarization.
“People are just sick of the divisiveness in politics, and so am I,” he said. “Let’s get back to having constructive conversations, coming up with solutions and then enacting those solutions.”
As a result, Stanley said he would be happy to work with Republicans or Democrats on legislation to address issues such as reducing high inflation and creating a climate that would bring more high-paying, family-supporting jobs to Wisconsin.
“My goal is to bring people together,” he said. “Let’s get things done for the community as a whole rather than one party or the other.”
Among his priorities, Stanley said, are controlling government spending, supporting small businesses and attracting higher-paying jobs.
Unless other candidates enter the race before the June 1 filing deadline, no primary will be necessary in the 91st District race and Stanley and Emerson will square off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Emerson survived a hotly contested four-way Democratic primary in 2018 to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Dana Wachs, R-Eau Claire, and then defeated Republican opponents by wide margins in the 2018 and 2020 general elections.
Emerson announced her bid for a third term late last month, saying in part that she hoped to continue to serve as a check on the power of the Republicans who control both the Assembly and Senate.