With just over a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, state and national Republican organizers visited Eau Claire Monday to drum up support for President Donald Trump.
The effort, organized by the Trump campaign and Wisconsin Women for Trump, focused on training grassroots supporters how to make the case for the president’s re-election and how to register more conservatives to vote.
Charlotte Rasmussen, chairwoman of the Clark County GOP and a member of the steering committee for Wisconsin Women for Trump, told about two dozen members of the Eau Claire County Republican Women that the president has been delivering on all of his campaign promises, including creating millions of new jobs and appointing conservative judges to federal courts.
“President Trump has just done a fabulous job, and Women for Trump will be with him through the election,” Rasmussen said.
Republican National Committee spokeswoman Mandi Merritt said such training sessions are intended to ensure Republicans are engaged and activated going into the campaign.
State Democratic Party spokesman Philip Shulman countered that Trump has broken multiple promises on so-called kitchen table issues such as lowering health care costs, making prescription drugs more affordable and improving conditions for struggling farmers. Instead, Trump has raised tariffs and launched a trade war that has hurt Wisconsin farmers and businesses, Shulman said.
“Independent voters want a president who will keep their word to them and make their lives better, not one where everything he does is self-serving and done just to keep himself in power,” Shulman said. “People aren’t going to forget the president broke his promises to them.”
Another theme of the event at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse focused on making the case that Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse, need to halt what many Republicans consider an unfair impeachment inquiry against Trump.
“Democrats have been mad that President Trump was elected since the day he took office, and they’ve been trying to impeach him since day one,” Merritt said. “They know they can’t beat him at the ballot box in 2020 so they’re trying to impeach him now, but the American people are fed up with it. They don’t want Democrats in Congress to overturn the will of millions of people.”
Merritt called on Republicans to tell Democrats to “stop the madness” and said she believes impeachment is “political suicide” for Democrats, especially with independent voters.
Shulman, however, maintained the president’s action in withholding aid while asking the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival was a violation of his oath of office.
“No person, whether an everyday citizen or a president, is above the law, and it’s clear from everything that we’ve seen and heard to date that the president used his office to help himself personally,” Shulman said. “He’s doing this all for his personal political gain.”
Trump’s combative style and controversial tweets have attracted much scrutiny since he took office in 2017, but Rasmussen said those things don’t dampen her support for the president.
“He’s the first president that tells it like it is,” Rasmussen said. “We’re happy that he gets his message out. We tell our friends, ‘Get over it.’ (Twitter) is his way to communicate with the public.”
Wisconsin is widely considered a key battleground state in the next election. Three of the past five presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than one percentage point, and Trump was the first Republican to win the state since 1984.