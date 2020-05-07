CHIPPEWA FALLS — Republican lawmakers, including those in the Chippewa Valley, believe Wisconsin needs to take a regional approach to opening the state back up.
“A lot of Wisconsinites have made tremendous sacrifices in the name of flattening the curve and saving our health care system from being overwhelmed, and for a large part we have succeeded in just doing that,” said Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer. “But now we have to begin to discuss our economic recovery.”
Local business owners joined Summerfield and his Republican colleagues Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, and Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, at Loopy’s Grill and Saloon in Chippewa Falls on Thursday to express support for opening the state economy based on a regional plan. Republican lawmakers held similar press conferences in Wausau and Appleton the same day.
Bill “Loopy” Kleich has been the owner of Loopy’s Grill and Saloon for 23 years and said his sales were down 70 percent in April and could drop by 80 percent or more without summer business. Fixed expenses have not stopped, he said, as the business must continue to pay for insurance, utilities and taxes.
“Now is the time to open,” Kleich said. “We can do this slowly and safely with proper sanitizing, social distancing and common sense just as other businesses have been doing since the start.”
The state’s safer-at-home order was intended to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 cases so medical facilities don’t get overwhelmed and that goal has been achieved locally, he said. Thousands of people have entered businesses such as Kwik Trip, Walmart and Menards without seeing a catastrophic increase in positive cases.
“It’s hard for many of us to comprehend what makes these businesses any safer or more important than ours,” Kleich said. “We must remember that all businesses are essential and all employees’ jobs are essential to feeding, housing and caring for their families.”
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he worried that loosening restrictions meant to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in some parts of the state could lead to regional outbreaks. But he admitted that his next move will depend on how the Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in a case brought by Republicans challenging the authority of his health secretary to issue orders closing businesses.
Evers, speaking earlier on WTMJ radio, wouldn’t rule out the possibility of reopening some less affected parts of the state sooner than others, but he worried about the potential for an outbreak.
“I never say never in this situation,” Evers said of regionalization. “There may be cases where we do it. I think we can do a lot of things, reopening, that are statewide and impact all counties at the same time.”
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, said there’s not a lot of logic involved with a regional reopening plan. If businesses open in one area of the state, he said, people from areas with higher levels of cases would travel to the open regions and spread the disease.
“It’s just pure illogical to think that you should open some place but not others,” Smith said. “Unless you’re closing off the roads or building a wall to keep others out, it’s just not possible.”
Sara Nelson, co-owner of Shear Style in Bloomer, said she’s willing to take whatever steps necessary to reopen. People could wait in their cars instead of a waiting room, she said. Work stations are already at least six feet apart and the salon has cleaning protocols.
“This is going to be our norm and I would love to just get back in and figure out our new norm,” she said. “There is so much that we could do to make baby steps to getting back to work.”
River Country Cooperative CEO Bruce Mlsna said convenience store revenues are down between 25 and 40 percent, while hospitality at its hotel is down 75 percent in April. Half of River Country’s operation is based on agriculture, and farmers have been hit by lower consumer consumption has led to price drops for milk, grains and beef when they need the revenue during planting season for seed and fertilizer inputs.
Pronschinske said a regional approach is a smart way for the state to get back to normal. Almost 90 percent of those who contact Pronschinske’s office want the state to open up, he said. Taking small steps forward can be done safely as small communities.
“If you look at the data, we don’t have the issues that we have in some other areas of the state, here in western Wisconsin,” he said, “and I believe that’s because we’re responsible and we want to move forward and be safe.”
Bernier said Evers’ Badger Bounce Back Plan has the state “bouncing in place” without moving forward. There needs to be a realistic plan that would allow the state to open up, she said, as areas with few cases can be a pilot for how the rest of the state can open.
People can be responsible for their decisions and risk, Bernier said.
“(Evers) needs to recognize that these people who are trying to run a business — I think we can’t state it strong enough — this is their life, this is their livelihood, they’re feeding their families,” she said.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said the decision is a difficult one.
She favors the statewide approach presented by the governor and feels many areas of the state haven’t conducted enough tests to make sure those areas are safe. Bringing the National Guard in for mass testing this week and next in under-tested counties will help gain a clearer picture.
With business owners seeing their life’s work decline, it’s a terrible situation, she said, but it’s also important that employees are being protected.
“It’s a delicate balance but a business can’t exist without customers, and workers and the average person can’t exist without a place to work,” Emerson said. “We have to meet the needs of both of them, but right now we don’t necessarily have data in all parts of the state.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.