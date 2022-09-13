Everlasting Hope

Everlasting Hope, an anti-sex trafficking awareness fundraiser, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17.

 Contributed Photo

EAU CLAIRE — Sali Bluse and Elaine Geissler feel a common calling — a calling they say is driven by faith, love for their community and the desire to help those in need.

That shared calling will culminate on Saturday with Rescued & Redeemed’s 3rd Annual Everlasting Hope Anti-Sex Trafficking Awareness fundraiser.