The circumstances surrounding the death of Blythe Rinaldi's maternal grandfather in World War II were a family mystery her entire life.
From the time Rinaldi was a little girl, all she knew was that her grandpa, 1st Lt. William Roy Bell of Oklahoma, died as a Japanese prisoner of war.
The family didn't know when, where or how the death occurred.
The key to unlocking that 75-year-old mystery appeared out of the blue — on Aug. 10, 2018 — in the form of a telephone call while Rinaldi was on the golf course.
The Eau Claire resident and retired Mayo Clinic Health System executive didn't even answer, as the call was from an unfamiliar number.
When she got home, however, Rinaldi listened to the message that would lead to long-awaited answers — and a degree of closure — for her family.
"Hello, my name is Jason Mitchell and I am a genealogist with Lithic Genealogy Group in Atlanta, Georgia. The United States Army has requested our assistance in locating relatives of service members that remain unaccounted for. If I have done my genealogy correctly, I believe you are the granddaughter of 1st Lt. William Roy Bell. If this is correct, kindly give me a call at this phone number ..."
When a stunned Rinaldi returned the call, she learned that military-contracted genealogists had indeed pieced together more details than the family had ever known about Bell's death.
Mitchell explained that Bell, as a POW, had been a passenger in January 1945 aboard the Enoura Maru — one of the Japanese transport ships whose inhumane conditions and extreme overcrowding led survivors to refer to them as "hell ships" — and likely died on a journey between the Philippines and Japan.
Though Bell's remains were never recovered, Rinaldi learned that advances in technology may make it possible to identify his remains by matching DNA from burial plots of unidentified troops with DNA from surviving relatives. Recovered remains of many unknown troops from mass graves in the Pacific were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, often known as "Punchbowl Cemetery," in Honolulu.
"The effort that goes into this is pretty amazing," Rinaldi said. "For our family, this is just beyond incredible what they were able to find."
The revelations brought Rinaldi's mother, Ann Williams of Easton, Md., to tears, as she exclaimed, "I didn't know anyone still cared." Williams, the only child of Bell and his wife, Mollie, was 6 when Bell went off to war. Mollie, who never remarried, helped establish and served as president of a support group called American Prisoners of War Relatives Association in Oklahoma City.
The emotion was no surprise to Rinaldi.
"I feel like her whole entire life this was just a piece of her that was missing," Rinaldi said.
'Unthinkable horrors'
Putting the pieces together was rewarding, but also painful, as the family learned new details about the suffering that Bell endured as a POW.
A newly issued official report from the Department of Defense's POW/MIA Accounting Agency indicates that Bell, who initially enlisted in the Army Reserve at age 14, was called to active duty in May 1941 and shipped out to the Philippines as part of the war in the Pacific.
The report offers the following details about Bell's service with Company C, 89th Quartermaster Battalion:
As the assistant quartermaster for Nichols Field just outside of Manila, Bell shared responsibility for feeding and supplying Filipino and American personnel in the U.S. Army Forces Far East under the command of Gen. Douglas MacArthur.
Within hours of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese forces also began striking U.S. installations on the Philippines island of Luzon, including Nichols Field. The Japanese launched a full-scale invasion of Luzon two weeks later, and MacArthur ordered a withdrawal to the Bataan peninsula to hold out for reinforcements that never came.
The Quartermaster Corps, including Bell, struggled to marshal dwindling resources to keep up the fighting strength of U.S. forces, who dealt with shortages of food and medical supplies.
"The sick, starving Fil-American troops retreated southward, then struggled to hold out against a renewed Japanese assault in the first week of April 1942. Finally, on 9 April 1942, USAFFE troops on Bataan surrendered to the Japanese, and the majority of them were subjected to the sixty-five-mile 'Bataan Death March' into captivity," the report states.
(Rinaldi presumes but doesn't know for sure that her grandpa must have been forced to do the five- to 10-day march in which History.com indicates thousands of POWS are believed to have died "because of the brutality of their captors, who starved and beat the marchers, and bayoneted those too weak to walk.")
After being held in a prison camp for more than 2½ years, Bell was one of 1,619 Allied prisoners who boarded the hell ship Oryoku Maru on Dec. 13, 1944, as it sailed toward Japan, where prisoners were to be used as laborers. The next day the Japanese ship, which was not marked as carrying POWs, was attacked and crippled by U.S. forces. An estimated 286 prisoners were killed or went missing in the attacks. (Overall, the report states that thousands of prisoners were killed in Allied attacks on hell ships they didn't realize held Allied prisoners.)
Japanese guards rounded up Oryoku Maru survivors and two weeks later divided them among two other hell ships, Enoura Maru and Brazil Maru, to continue their journey to Japan via Formosa (now Taiwan). The Enoura Maru also was attacked by U.S. aircraft on Jan. 9, 1945.
Though Bell's date of death was originally recorded as Dec. 15, 1944, during the Oryoku Maru sinking, a revised list of hell ship losses gave Bell's death date as Jan. 3, 1945, aboard Enoura Maru, "suggesting he died in transit between the Philippines and Formosa," the report says. Other documents suggest he died during the Jan. 9 aerial attack. The chaotic circumstances make it impossible to determine exactly when and where Bell died, the report concludes.
Bell is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines.
"It's pretty disturbing, to say the least, to think that he was in a prison camp and starving and being mistreated, and then he died on one of those hell ships," Rinaldi said. "How he and the other POWs survived these unthinkable horrors — their will to keep going — is just amazing. It makes me appreciate a veteran's service even more."
Still, Rinaldi said she feels no ill will regarding what happened to her grandfather.
"That's what war does," she said, insisting people need to forgive and move on.
Holding out hope
Armed with all of this new information, Rinaldi flew out to visit her mother in December 2018 to explain that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency was trying to gather DNA samples from enough family members to gain authorization to disinter the co-mingled remains of unknown troops in an attempt to positively identify some of them.
Williams eagerly provided a sample in hopes that it could somehow — three-quarters of a century later — lead to the identification of her father's remains.
If that happens, the family could ask for a full military burial ceremony.
During the process of working with the POW/MIA agency, a case worker asked Rinaldi if the family had ever received the medals Bell earned, including a Purple Heart and Silver Star. They hadn't.
Rinaldi officially requested the medals, and they arrived this August. In September, she presented them to her mother as the family celebrated Williams' 85th birthday. A formal military presentation of the medals is planned next spring.
Grateful family
Though questions about Bell's death remain, Rinaldi said she is thankful on this Veterans Day for the answers the family has received through the agency and their own research.
"Even if his remains are never found," Rinaldi said, "we still have more information than we ever had and there is some closure there."
Rinaldi's sister Karen Williams of Bethesda, Md., also expressed gratitude toward the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for the respect it shows families by "shedding full light on the service of those sacrificed for freedom."
"After nearly 75 years, our family has been given the opportunity to fully recognize and honor the sacrifice that our grandfather William Roy Bell gave for our nation," Karen Williams said. "To learn of his valor and bravery as a prisoner of war in WWII ... is gratifying and gives us faith and a fuller realization of his sacrifice."
Rinaldi encouraged other people with military mysteries in their family to reach out to the agency in search of answers.
"These stories," she said, "are just waiting to be discovered."