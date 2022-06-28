EAU CLAIRE— Suzanne Kittelson was shocked when she returned to Forest Hill Cemetery after the Memorial Day weekend to discover the flowers for her relatives were not on a grave site, but in a garbage bag in the cemetery office.
Kittleson said she has been doing a “circuit of the cemeteries” with her family since she was a child in the 1960s. She has many family members buried in Forest Hill and has made it a family tradition to visit the cemetery every Memorial Day.
Kittelson went to the cemetery and placed artificial flowers on the grave sites during the Memorial Day weekend. When she returned the following weekend, she found the cemetery had cleared out everything except for American flags and pot holders, both of which are within cemetery regulation.
She was informed by a cemetery employee that they had been enforcing the rules regarding artificial decorations, and items not permitted were collected and stored in the office.
“We spent a lot of money on those, and it would have been nice to have some warning that you’re going to start enforcing it because they’re all over the cemetery,” Kittelson said. “We’re not the only ones that do this.”
According to the Parks, Forestry & Cemetery Division website, artificial or natural flowers must be in an approved pot stand and pot and artificial decorations such as plant hangers, solar lights, statues, bird feeders, toys, wind chimes and decorative flags are prohibited.
Kittelson claimed the cemetery had not enforced these rules in the past. She talked to Steve Plaza, parks, forestry, and cemetery manager, who told her they need to enforce the rules because they have a small staff to keep up with the maintenance of the cemetery.
Plaza told the Leader-Telegram that the cemetery has always had the rules in place.
“There’s nothing new. They’re posted on our signs at all of our cemeteries,” Plaza said. “We keep those rules enforced just for the overall aesthetics of the cemetery.”
When Kittelson went to the office to collect her decorations, she said what she saw brought her to tears.
“It just made me sick that people put these in the cemetery to remember their loved ones on Memorial Day, and by four days later they were all in bags and thrown in the garage,” Kittelson said.
Plaza said they ask residents to not place artificial decorations at the grave sites for mowing and weed removal. Crews do not want to damage any personal items, but working around them adds considerable time to maintenance.
“We recognize these personal items are special to individuals who place them, but sadly many of these items become debris on surrounding gravestones,” Plaza said. “They place them there and sometimes nobody comes back they deteriorate and blow onto other gravestones.”
Items that are permitted in the cemetery included American flags in holders, and flower pots that are raised off of the ground.
“I just think if you have an older person and their loved one is buried there, for them to have to invest $100 in a pot and a holder so that they can go and leave flowers… I just think that’s unrealistic,” Kittelson said.
Kittelson believes the city should come to a compromise and reevaluate the rules and regulations.
“Cemeteries are for the living, not for the dead,” Kittelson said. “I just think the cemetery looks sad and lonely now, there’s no life in it.”