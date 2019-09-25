ELK MOUND — Dan Horel’s home was ground zero of the tornado that struck the Chippewa County town of Wheaton late Tuesday night.
Horel, his girlfriend, Justina Semerad, and his two children jumped into a small storage area in the basement, under the stairs, right as the storm struck. Their dog, Bella, a 90-pound golden retriever, didn’t make it into the storage area. The house crashed down on them as the tornado destroyed the home.
“I just got in there and held onto my kids,” Horel said Wednesday morning as he combed through a field east of his house, looking for his belongings that were scattered across a wide area. “It was just a minute; it didn’t take long.”
When the storm ended, Horel pushed his way out of the storage area, saying he was initially stuck.
“I sat up on my knees, and the house was gone,” Horel said.
It took nearly two hours to free his dog from the debris. The good news was that Bella was rattled but otherwise OK.
What had been his house, where Horel had lived since 2003, is now just a cement basement. The walls of the house are gone.
“I don’t see any of the upper part of the house,” he said. “I don’t know where our furniture is.”
Semerad had struck her head and had some chest pains, so she went to the hospital and was later released.
Horel found his wallet and a crossbow in the field. However, his refrigerator — filled with insulin for his children — was gone. His truck, which had been in the garage, was slid perhaps 75 feet away toward the field.
Horel posted a message on Facebook that his house had been destroyed, and he needed help. Almost immediately, people came from everywhere, bringing work gloves and chain saws.
“I thank everyone who is helping,” he said.
Brenda and Mike Hanley, Semerad’s parents, left their Jim Falls home immediately after they learned of the devastation. They helped clean until 4 a.m., then were back Wednesday morning.
“It’s like a nightmare,” Brenda Hanley said as she fought back tears. “(Tuesday) night, you couldn’t see it all at once. Obviously, there isn’t a thing left. It’s just overwhelming, and there are just so many people who came to help.”
The Hanleys brought a trailer on Wednesday to haul away any valuables they could recover, before anything got even more damaged by heat or rain.
Devastation everywhere
The tornado struck shortly before 8 p.m. in a neighborhood between 20th and 30th streets, south of Highway 29. The damage extended onto the north side of Highway 29, including destroying a storage unit building.
The sounds of dozens, if not hundreds, of chain saws filled the air Wednesday. Trucks slowly drove down the roads, hauling out trees and debris. Volunteers were seemingly everywhere, assisting in the cleanup.
A few blocks south of Horel’s home, Tony Capozzi was cleaning up the damage outside his house. Capozzi was in the basement when the storm hit and wasn’t initially aware of the severity of it. When he went upstairs, he initially thought someone had broken in because items were scattered everywhere.
“When I saw a tree coming through my garage door, I realized it was a tornado,” he said.
Half of his roof was ripped off, and insulation was visible.
“My garage door blew open, and that blew open the inside door of the house,” Capozzi said. “I have insulation through the house, and the cat was hiding in the bathroom. It was shaken.”
A couple of doors down, Mallory Olsen, who lives on Eau Claire’s west side, was outside her aunt’s heavily damaged home, sorting pictures and loading totes with valuables. Olsen said 10 family members or friends were there, helping to clean the mess. The roof and one wall of the house was missing.
“It’s just sad,” Olsen said. “But everyone is OK. You can rebuild stuff.”
Sounded like a train
John and Cindy Brace have lived in their home on 36th Avenue since 1992. Cindy said she had been outside and felt like the temperature had suddenly dropped significantly. She entered the house and saw a TV report that a tornado was seen in her area.
“When I came back out, it was just eerie still,” she said. “I said to John, something is coming, and I headed to the basement. It sounded just like a freight train. It was solid noise and wind. It was scary. I’ve never experienced anything like it.”
Trees fell all around their house, with one small one landing on the rear of the home. There were so many trees downed, the road to their house was closed.
“I’ll be cutting oak for firewood forever,” John Brace said.
Cindy Brace praised police and EMTs for their quick response, saying they were there shortly after the storm cleared.
“They were just awesome, checking on everyone, and making sure we were OK,” Cindy Brace said. “They were parking and walking because the area wasn’t passable.”
The Braces pointed to a Menomonie man who showed up at their home, chain saw in hand, and began cutting up fallen trees. They didn’t know him.
Across the street, John Rieland also was cutting trees and clearing debris. Rieland, of Elk Mound, said he arrived at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, helping his friends. He was concerned about one tree that had fallen on a propane tank.
“I knew they had trees down,” Rieland said of why he showed up. “I just want to get the stuff cleaned and sorted.”
Like others, Rieland was stunned by the sheer number of volunteers that were present.
“It’s cool to see the number of people in the community helping out,” he said.
Brief lull
Randy and Renee Simpson have lived in their home for 14 years. Randy was home alone and on the phone; Renee was at a volleyball game in Elmwood with their daughter.
“There was a strange rumble, and it was constant, for four minutes,” Randy Simpson said. “Then there was a lull for 30 seconds, and I said, ‘the storm has passed.’ I no sooner said that, and it got louder, and I heard hail on the windows.”
Randy Simpson said he saw the bushes outside completely fall to the ground, and he rushed to the basement.
“It went from really windy to super windy,” he said.
Renee Simpson said she had to take some back roads to reach their house that night. The fallen trees had completely blocked their driveway, so she left her car in the neighbor’s driveway overnight. She was glad to see her home still standing.
“It was a relief, but still a feeling that this really did happen,” she said.
A man from his cousin’s landscaping business showed up and helped clean the mess.
“It was awesome,” Randy Simpson said of the help. “So many people were helping, coming around with their chain saws.”
Randy Simpson said he is thankful, knowing it could have been much worse.
“We have a roof; a lot of people don’t’ have one over their heads right now,” he said.
Chippewa Fire District Chief Scott Bernette showed up at the Simpsons’ home during the conversation, checking to make sure that everyone was OK. Bernette said they had done a check of all homes in the area Tuesday night but were making another check Wednesday morning.
“We’re looking out for the safety of the residents, and making sure the roads are open,” Bernette said. “It’s a blessing to see the community pitching in.”
Bernette didn’t have details yet of how many homes were damaged or destroyed.
Ashley Edin, who has lived in the area for three years, walked through the neighborhood. “It’s devastation,” she said. “But my first thought is how blessed we are that everyone is safe.”
Edin said her home was relatively unscathed, so she was stunned to see so many damaged homes and downed trees.
“These trees are probably 50, 60 years old,” she said. “It was a thick, wooded area. For everything to be wide open, and broken off, it’s just unbelievable. You can’t put it into words.”