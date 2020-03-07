It's that time of the decade again.
Time for all people living in the United States to be counted in the decennial census.
Though the nation has been conducting these constitutionally required head counts every 10 years since 1790, the 2020 census is not your grandparents' version.
For the first time, the U.S. government is gearing up to conduct its first primarily online census.
Beginning Thursday, households are expected to be able to participate in the census by going to my2020census.gov. Notes inviting people to fill out census forms online are scheduled to be mailed the same day.
"This time around we're a little bit different. People can respond on their computers, by cellphone or by the traditional way of filling out a paper questionnaire," said Ellisa Johnson, assistant regional manager for the U.S. Census Bureau. "It's unique in that we're trying to keep up with technology changes."
While filling out forms online may evoke fears of cybersecurity risks among some residents, Johnson insisted the bureau has gone through much testing — including a mock census two years ago in Providence, R.I. — to ensure its technology will hold up and information will stay secure. In addition, all bureau employees are required to take a lifetime oath vowing to keep all respondents' personal information confidential.
After this week's initial invitations go out, the bureau will follow up with a series of other reminder postcards throughout March encouraging people to respond online. A final reminder will go out in April to people who haven't participated, accompanied by a paper questionnaire for those uncomfortable with responding digitally.
"We do live in a more digital world than 10 years ago, but only time will tell how the digital option is received," said Eau Claire City Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle, who was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the state's 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. "I'm eager to see what the participation level will be."
Beginning May 13, census takers will begin making house calls at households that still haven't submitted a form.
"If individuals respond, we don't have to do those visits," Johnson said. "We prefer not to knock on doors."
Getting to that point adds to taxpayer costs, already estimated at $15.6 billion for this year's census, and requires the Census Bureau to hire more people. The agency estimates it will need about 500,000 census takers nationwide, 47,000 in Wisconsin and 1,450 in Eau Claire County for the 2020 count, she said.
With the tight labor market, the agency has had to get creative in recruiting workers for the temporary jobs paying $17.50 to $24.50 per hour. As of last week, the bureau had reached 83% of its recruitment goal for Wisconsin, Johnson said.
Emmanuelle said it's important to get a complete count because legislative districts and federal funding are based on the updated population numbers generated by the census.
Each year the federal government distributes more than $675 billion to states and communities based on census data. The money goes toward highways, schools, libraries, emergency services, medical care, community development and dozens of other programs.
"We want to count every last person we can so Wisconsin is getting our fair share of federal money," Emmanuelle said.
To that end, she added, Wisconsin's Complete Count Committee members are hoping to spread this simple message: "Your community is counting on you to be counted."
Cumberland Clerk-Treasurer Julie Kessler, who also serves on the committee, said members work with communities to spread the word about the importance of participating in the census.
"A lot of people just throw the forms away because they think it doesn't matter, but it does," Kessler said. "We try to get everybody to respond so communities get all the federal funding they have coming."
Evers has indicated Wisconsin was a national leader in census turnout in 2010, and he would like to see that performance repeated because of the implications of the population count.
"From helping to make sure our kids and aging and older adults can get the help and services they need in their communities, to helping us plan roads, bridges and other infrastructure needs across our state, to ensuring our electoral maps are fair and that every person's voice and vote are counted just like their neighbor's, the census informs our daily lives and decisions that contribute to our state's future success," Evers said in a statement.
With everyone receiving what used to be known as the short form, the bureau estimates it should take most people only about 10 minutes to answer the questions, none of which ask about citizenship.
That 10 minutes has an impact that lasts 10 years, Johnson said.
She called participating in the census "one of the most impactful civic responsibilities we have," adding, "We want to make sure we are building a really strong foundation for what our communities will look like for years to come."
More detailed information comes from the bureau's American Community Survey, an ongoing national data gathering effort that samples about 3.5 million addresses annually.
One of the key challenges, Johnson said, is getting an accurate tally of such hard-to-count populations as the homeless, noncitizens, residents of tribal lands, those with language barriers, college students and snowbirds who divide their time between residences in multiple states.
The bureau will have teams who will not only count individuals staying in homeless shelters but will check at places where they receive services and also document those living in outdoor areas where homeless people are known to congregate.
College students should be counted at the address where they live while attending school, and snowbirds should list the address where they reside most of the year.
In Barron, community groups will reach out to the large and traditionally private Somali community to ensure they are accurately represented in the census, Kessler said.
The 2020 census will include self-response tools for 13 languages and have language guides for 59 languages.
The census is scheduled to be completed by July 31, with updated population counts for the nation and each state released late this year or early in 2021.