Restaurants in the Chippewa Valley and across the country have been forced to adjust on the fly.
As COVID-19 social restrictions have eliminated sit-down dining options for the time being, local establishments have found ways to stay open and provide a much-needed service.
'Scary challenge’
Joel Seidlitz has been in the restaurant and bar business for almost 30 years.
But the owner of Joel’s 4Corners in Chippewa Falls has never seen anything quite like the current social climate that he called a “scary challenge.”
Seidlitz has owned 4Corners for just more than a year, and said before the social limitations that most of the business at his bar and restaurant came from sit-down customers. But on the heels of the changes, Seidlitz and many others had to rethink their gameplan.
After a brief strategy session, the restaurant pivoted to a more bulk style of ordering with 4Corners offering daily specials to feed four. Seidlitz said they’ve been selling in decent volume with lower profit margins.
“We’re just trying to hopefully break even in the long run and hopefully keep our employees that really need the hours working,” Seidlitz said.
Things changed quickly for Seidlitz as 4Corners went from being fully operational to being asked for half seating to being told only takeout was allowed — all within the course of one day.
“I just think everybody is in a dire place right now in the restaurant industry,” Seidlitz said. “We’re very thankful for everybody supporting us through this and it’s a scary time for anybody in any job, but the restaurant industry is hit really hard.”
'Phone rings off the hook’
Some restaurants have not needed to make wholesale changes to their plans.
But that doesn’t mean there have not been challenges.
Bresina’s Carryout in Chippewa Falls closed for two weeks after the safer-at-home order, and co-owner Kyle Franz said he expected restaurants to be classified as a nonessential business and be closed.
They were deemed essential and allowed to stay open, and once Bresina’s opened back up, business has spiked. Franz said for the restaurant of about 36 years, the “phone rings off the hook.”
“We can only handle so much and we’re pretty much maxing the place out,” Franz said.
Co-owners Kurt Schneider and Franz wanted to be sure they were keeping their customers safe, and Franz admitted that early on patrons were struggling to follow social distancing laws but have come around as the importance of the situation has become more apparent.
“Two weeks ago I was kind of concerned about the distancing. People weren’t getting it,” Franz said. “Now I see they are. Friday night people were waiting outside, Saturday night people were waiting outside and that’s the big thing and that was kind of an issue when this first all started. People are getting it now.
“It’s serious.”