EAU CLAIRE — Lisa Aspenson, owner of Mona Lisa's Restaurant, said her business is slowly crawling back toward pre-pandemic levels.
"Our sales are good, and we have a lot more to-go orders," she said. "It's a whole different way of operating. It's a new way of thinking. It's challenging."
Aspenson announced in early September that the Eau Claire restaurant will now require every patron to show proof of vaccination to dine there; the requirement went into effect Sept. 22. Now when she answers the phone to take reservations, she immediately tells all callers about her policy. She is pleased with the response.
"They say, 'Yes, that's why we are coming for dinner,'" Aspenson said. "It feels like the right thing to do. Our reservations have doubled; they are grateful to have somewhere to go."
A report published by the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows the state’s bars and restaurants are recovering, but have not reached pre-pandemic levels.
This is not because of a lack of customers or jobs, the report shows. It’s because restaurant and bar owners can’t find enough willing workers.
Food service has been one of the hardest-hit industries during COVD-19, with employment at bars and restaurants plummeting by nearly 50% in April 2020. According to last week’s report, employment was still down 8.8% in August compared to pre-pandemic levels in August 2019.
“Overall, what we’re seeing is the restaurant and bar industry in Wisconsin has recovered quite a bit, but that it’s recovery is not quite as strong as the economy overall,” said Joe Peterangelo, a senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum and author of the report.
But while employment may be lagging, customers are coming back.
"I'm keeping a smaller staff than we used to, and we're limiting how many people we seat in a night," Aspenson explained.
Aspenson said she has reduced her operations by a day; they are now closed on Tuesdays, and open Wednesdays through Saturdays. She is trying to have a balanced number of visitors each night she's open, and that is why she is encouraging reservations. Her bars also are keeping shorter hours, closing earlier in the night.
Mona Lisa's Restaurant has been open 27 years. Aspenson said her hope is all locally-owned restaurants can stay strong and remain open as the industry slowly rebounds from the pandemic.
"I think the restaurant industry has a lot of changes to go through still, and navigate the unknowns," she said.
Years ago, Aspenson said she would almost ignore the ringing phone because she was so focused on the guests in the restaurant. Now, she knows that the online and phone orders are a big part of her operation.
"We haven't had deliveries in the summer, but we'll be starting again soon," she said.
Laura Schneider, owner of Randy's Family Restaurant in Eau Claire, said she's grateful for every customer who continued to visit her place throughout the pandemic.
"Things are going well; they are down from (before the pandemic), but we continually climb," Schneider said. "But we are fully staffed, as of this week, and we're thankful for that."
Schneider said she shut her doors for 10 days in January, but has otherwise been able to stay open.
"Our carryout business is a lot larger than it was pre-COVID," Schneider said. "We're very blessed."
Like Aspenson, she cut a day they are open.
"We used to be closed on Sundays; now we are closed on Sundays and Mondays, and that's because of COVID," Schneider said.
July sales tax revenues in the industry were actually up 6.8% compared to July 2019, according the Wisconsin Policy Forum report.
This boom in sales should help restaurants and bars recover from a difficult year and a half, but it’s not. Owners must contend with supply chain shortages, and any increase in sales revenue has to cover much higher food costs and increased wages.
According to the report, wages have grown faster in this sector than in any other. The average hourly wage for restaurant and bar employees nationally rose by 11.4% to $17.27 between July 2020 and July 2021. But even higher wages have not proven to be enough to lure staff back to jobs in an industry where many people say they have been overworked and underpaid.
According to the report, 39.1% of workers in Wisconsin’s accommodations and food services industry filed initial unemployment claims between March 15, 2020, and July 5, 2020, which was the highest among all sectors. With those benefits ending nearly a month ago, bar and restaurant owners expected to see a surge in applicants, but that just hasn’t happened. So, many restaurants are just running with a smaller staff.
This is happening a lot of places, said Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
“There’s a lot of restaurants that their sales are doing well, but they could be doing a whole lot better if they could find product and if they could find staff so they can really fully open,” Hillmer said. “Right now, many of them cannot.”
And this is a trend happening across the country, not just Wisconsin.
“The number of job openings in the sector is so much higher than it’s been, even before the pandemic,” said Wisconsin Policy Forum’s Peterangelo. “The number of openings nationally has almost doubled what it was before the pandemic.”
Still, Wisconsin is lagging behind the national average. According to the report, employment in the food service industry was down 6.1% nationally, compared to the 8.8% in Wisconsin. While some of this can be attributed to Wisconsin’s lagging population growth, for Hillmer, this points to something much bigger.
”Right now we are at a crossroads with the industry,” Hillmer said. “Will there be an industry and will there be great restaurants and great bars as we come out of this pandemic? Absolutely. But it might just look different.”
For some, these labor shortages are forcing a reckoning in the food service industry, where long hours, low pay and grueling conditions are often the norm. Changes like reduced hours, fewer meal services and higher prices could become long-term trends for customers if things don’t change.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.