A new restorative justice program is being considered for students who were suspended from the university’s football team in November after a series of racist comments on social media were made public.
The restorative justice program, planned for UW-Eau Claire students involved in misconduct, was one of nine recommendations released Wednesday by a 16-member Rapid Action Task Force of students, faculty and staff at a press conference.
The task force formed in December to respond to two racist incidents during fall 2019: a racist group Snapchat conversation made public Nov. 19 that referenced the Ku Klux Klan, a photo of a burning cross and the campus group Black Male Empowerment; and a message including “go back to the rez” and a racial slur written on a Native American student’s dorm room door in September.
For the students involved in the racist social media messages, restorative justice may be involved, said Warren Anderson, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and student affairs.
Anderson declined to comment Wednesday about specific disciplinary sanctions the students have received.
Five student athletes on the Blugold football team were suspended after the Snapchat conversation was made public during an investigation by the Dean of Students Office. The investigation is complete, but UW-Eau Claire has not released the identity of the players or the severity of sanctions, citing the federal Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.
“My hope is that (the cases of these students) are wrapped up in the near future, and that we can share a little more about that as we’re allowed to,” Anderson said Wednesday. “That is the whole crux of restorative justice, is to make sure we give opportunities for students who have violated institutional policies and norms to try to be reacclimated into the environment with that new understanding.”
Numerous people have called for the students to be expelled, face other severe punishment, or for the university to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for future incidents, the task force wrote in its 33-page report released Wednesday. But restorative justice’s focus on closure for victims, addressing harm done to the community and “providing an opportunity for the offender to accept responsibility” is better aligned with UW-Eau Claire’s mission, the task force wrote.
The task force worked on the report in December and January after meeting with stakeholders, reviewing responses to a campus survey and researching other universities' policies. It met as a full group and in subcommittees focused on culture, communication and accountability.
Restorative justice programs have become more common in K-12 schools, colleges and universities, the task force wrote.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has a “restorative process” program, where the student “who caused harm must accept responsibility for their actions” and “seek ways to repair the harm and rebuild trust,” according to its website. Eau Claire County has a similar program, in partnership with Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin.
In addition to restorative justice, task force recommendations include:
- Introducing equity, diversity and inclusion training for all incoming freshmen starting in fall 2020, and adding another available tier of training for faculty and staff. The task force also recommends creating a new position that would handle EDI training for students, faculty and staff.
- Clarifying and following up with students about the Bias Incident Reporting Team, the university’s formal reporting system for bias incidents on-campus. Many people at UW-Eau Claire are “poorly informed” about the BIRT system, and information about the system is “scattered and incomplete,” the task force wrote. Students should also receive followup emails after BIRT investigates bias incidents.
- Informing the UW-Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire — Barron County campuses more quickly about similar incidents. “No information should be released to the public by any department or unit within or outside the university, without every attempt being made to inform the students, staff, and faculty first,” the task force wrote.
- Recruiting more diverse faculty, students and staff; redesigning the EDI website; developing a plan for Counseling Services to help students after such incidents; updating the Blugold Student Code of Conduct; and bringing more diverse speakers and EDI-focused opportunities to campus.
The task force’s three co-chairs said they hope the university will begin implementing the recommendations by the end of the semester.
Those co-chairs are Jan Larson, professor and chair of communication and journalism; Kim Wudi, head women’s volleyball coach; and student Youssra Bentaalla.
Larson said the task force also considered a list of demands that the Black Male Empowerment group delivered to Chancellor Jim Schmidt’s office in November, after hundreds of students rallied to protest the racist incidents.
“One of the things we realized is how important communication is,” Larson said. “As things are happening, updated information (is needed) as soon as it’s available so we don’t fill in the gaps with rumor, innuendo and uncertainties.”
Next steps
The university has picked a Kansas City consulting firm, Stan Johnson & Associates, to complete an investigation into its athletic department, Anderson said Wednesday.
Athletic director Dan Schumacher said in December he requested the university open the probe into his department after the racist messages were made public.
After it finishes its assessment, the firm will give UW-Eau Claire a report and recommendations, Anderson said. The university hopes to have a report from the firm by the end of the spring semester.
Two campus forums will be held for faculty, students and staff to discuss the recommendations, Schmidt said. The forums are slated for noon and 3 p.m. Monday at the Ojibwe Grand Ballroom at the W. R. Davies Student Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.
Schmidt and Anderson thanked the task force for its two months of work to create the recommendations.
They are the first step in a longer-term plan, Anderson emphasized.
“We’re not going to change the entire culture of a university in three or four months,” he said. “It’s important we take these recommendations and build them into a much larger strategy.”
The university plans to implement some of the changes by the end of spring semester, Schmidt said.
“I’m making the personal commitment to act on this,” Schmidt said. “We’ll develop either formal or informal implementation teams to accomplish the things we agree on by the end of the semester … While this is the first step, it won’t be the last.”