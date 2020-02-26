Nearly 15% of the floor space once used to sell retail goods in the greater Eau Claire area stood empty by the end of last year.
Local firm Commonweal Development released its annual report on Wednesday that analyzes commercial, office and industrial real estate trends in Eau Claire, Altoona, Lake Hallie and the town of Washington.
“2019 was a down year for commercial real estate in the Eau Claire market despite the strong economy, with negative absorption of retail space and minimal positive absorption of office space,” the report stated.
At the end of last year, 14.65% of the square footage of retail space in the Eau Claire area was vacant, according to the report. That’s up from 2018’s vacancy rate of 11.66%.
Commonweal’s analysis showed that nearly 950,000 square feet of retail space was empty in December out of almost 6.5 million square feet that exists in Eau Claire, Altoona, Lake Hallie and the town of Washington.
Closings of Shopko stores on Eau Claire’s west side and in Lake Hallie added 200,000 square feet of vacant retail space last year.
Since 2015, the retail vacancy rate has been on a general upward trend but there also have been new commercial buildings added in the Eau Claire areas as well. But last year there wasn’t any notable new construction for the retail sector.
“For the first time in a few years, the Eau Claire area commercial real estate market saw no retail construction while the office sector had some minor growth,” Stuart Schaefer, president of Commonweal, wrote in the report.
Office space had a vacancy rate of 9.43% last year — a minor increase from 2018’s rate of 9.39%.
New office buildings were created in Altoona’s River Prairie development last year, as well as a medical clinic on Eau Claire’s west side.
“Although there was new construction, some of these new office properties left vacancies in the market, keeping the overall office vacancy rate consistent,” the report noted.
Commonweal noted that is also evident in the retail sectors with some merchants moving to new locations, leaving behind stores that may not quickly be filled by others.
While the relocation of two Eau Claire furniture stores fills two big buildings that have each been vacant, they leave vacancies in the locations they are departing from. Furnish 123 moved out of its old East Hamilton Avenue location across the street to a shuttered Gordy’s grocery store, opening its new showroom there late last year. HOM Furniture is in the process of renovating the former Younkers anchor store at Oakwood Mall so it can move its showroom out of the large building it rents on Mall Drive.
The amount of empty retail building space does leave potential for new tenants, Commonweal noted at the end of its report. But outside of grocer HyVee’s plans to demolish the old Eau Claire Kmart and build anew on that site, Commonweal stated it doesn’t know of any other significant activity in the retail sector.
Vacant retail spaces were mentioned in the “State of the City” address delivered last week by City Manager Dale Peters and City Council President Terry Weld.
Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager, said that when a large store goes out of business, the city keeps in contact with the building’s owner and does what it can to help.
That includes connecting owners with potential buyers, helping to market the property and providing information the city has on what kinds of businesses or reuses of the site would be popular with the community.
Despite the rise in retail vacancy, Commonweal Development still concluded its report with an optimistic outlook for this year. It mentioned a new restaurant, offices and Children’s Museum of Eau Claire planned downtown, as well as the upcoming groundbreaking for the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Center. Two new hotels are slated to open this year in Eau Claire and there are several multi-family housing developments that have been announced in the area.
“Overall 2019 was a slow year, but with the planned projects and potential for redevelopment/reuse, 2020 has the potential to be a better year for the Eau Claire market,” the report stated.
Commonweal uses its own records and those available to the public; interviews with local government officials, property mangers, real estate brokers and landlords; and visual observations to compile its yearly report.
Increasing slightly, but still staying very low last year was the amount of unused industrial building space in the Eau Claire area.
Industrial building vacancies were at 2.46% at the end of last year, a slight increase over 2018’s 2.23%. However, it is still well below the national average of 5% industrial building space vacancy that Colliers reported in November for the third quarter of 2019.