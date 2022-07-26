EAU CLAIRE — Three big-box retailers are again suing the city government in an attempt to lower property taxes on their stores in Eau Claire.
Filed last week in Eau Claire County Court, the lawsuits contend that the Walmart, Sam’s Club and Scheel’s All-Sports stores on Eau Claire’s south side were valued too highly by the city for tax purposes.
Attorneys Christopher Strohbehn and Russell Karnes of Milwaukee law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown represent the retailers in all three lawsuits. The lawsuits claim the retailers’ 2022 tax bills — which won’t be issued until late this year — are excessive due to overassessment by the city.
The city assessed the Scheel’s store at 4710 Golf Road — an anchor location at Oakwood Mall — at almost $6.79 million, but the Fargo, N.D. sporting goods chain contends it should be valued at $3.8 million.
Walmart’s 3915 Gateway Drive location is assessed by the city at $12.44 million, but the Bentonville, Ark.-based retail giant argues it should only be valued at $8.54 million.
Next door, the Sam’s Club at 4001 Gateway Drive is assessed at $6.85 million, but the wholesale club store says it should just be $3.5 million.
Based on those amounts, Scheel’s is seeking a 44% tax break, Walmart wants 31% off its bill and Sam’s Club contends it should be paying 49% less.
As of Tuesday, the city had not yet been formally served the lawsuits, but has experience with similar claims filed by retailers in the past.
City Attorney Stephen Nick said the city assesses properties according to state law and based on market values so all owners pay their fair share in taxes.
“The reduction in taxes these commercial property owners seek are unwarranted and would unfairly shift taxes to small businesses and residential taxpayers,” he said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The three retail chains have sued Eau Claire previously with similar claims and some of those cases are still pending.
Scheel’s filed suit against Eau Claire over its 2020 and 2021 taxes. Those two cases were consolidated into one and have an upcoming pretrial conference on Oct. 27.
Both Walmart and Sam’s Club have lawsuits pending over 2021 property taxes on their Eau Claire stores, but settled with the city for prior years.
Though it had been seeking a much bigger cut, Walmart agreed to a 4% tax refund on its bills for 2017 to ‘19 in a settlement approved by the city in April 2020. Similarly, Sam’s Club agreed early last year to settle for a 2% refund in its 2019 property taxes.
The latest lawsuits came as tax bills for the three stores fell on their own this year due to the city’s 2021 revaluation of property. Residential property values grew by a much larger degree due to the hot housing market in recent years compared to lower appreciation of commercial real estate.
Eau Claire home values rose by an average of 23% in last year’s revaluation. Online property tax records show the value of Sam’s Club grew 4%, Walmart by 3% and Scheel’s actually dropped 5% in that time.
As a result of the stores growing less in value than homes, the retailers are paying less in taxes.
The $118,659 tax bill for the Scheel’s store is the lowest it has seen since 2009, according to online records. Walmart and Sam’s Club were billed $217, 385 and $119,698, respectively — the lowest shown in online records going back to 2007.