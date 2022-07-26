EAU CLAIRE — Three big-box retailers are again suing the city government in an attempt to lower property taxes on their stores in Eau Claire.

Filed last week in Eau Claire County Court, the lawsuits contend that the Walmart, Sam’s Club and Scheel’s All-Sports stores on Eau Claire’s south side were valued too highly by the city for tax purposes.

