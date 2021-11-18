EAU CLAIRE — Three big-box retailers are suing the city again, arguing their Eau Claire stores are valued too highly and therefore they are overtaxed.
Attorneys representing Walmart, Sam’s Club and Scheels filed civil lawsuits this week against the City of Eau Claire in Eau Claire County Court, alleging that their stores are overassessed and their property bills should be cut about in half.
For all three stores, attorneys bringing the cases are Christopher Strohbehn and Russell Karnes of Milwaukee-based law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.
In the case of Scheels, 4710 Golf Road, in Oakwood Mall, the city currently values the store at $6.79 million while the lawsuit contends it is only worth $3.8 million.
For Walmart, 3915 Gateway Drive, the attorneys contend the store should only be valued at $5.5 million, not the $12.44 million the city assessed it at.
And for Sam’s Club, 4001 Gateway Drive, the lawsuit argues the store is worth $3.6 million, not the $6.85 million it is assessed at for property tax purposes.
As of Thursday, the city had not yet been served with the lawsuits.
City Attorney Stephen Nick said when the claims are received, the city will review and answer them in court filings.
”Past similar claims of substantial property devaluation have lacked merit and we expect to vigorously defend against what has unfortunately become repetitive claims by certain national or regional retailers of even highly utilized, active, and economically successful properties,” Nick said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
He noted that Walmart, Sam’s Club and Scheels are all located in Oakwood Hills — “the most desirable commercial retail location in the region.”
Nick said the stores are appropriately and lawfully assessed based on based on their continued use, prime location and other market factors that put them at high values.
All three retailers have previously sued the city seeking large discounts in their property tax bills.
While they had sought similar large discounts on lawsuits filed for prior tax years, both Sam’s Club and Walmart have settled with the city for less. Earlier this year, Sam’s Club agreed to a 2% tax cut and Walmart settled for a 4% tax refund last year.
In a case filed last year that is still pending, Scheels is seeking partial refunds of its 2019 and 2020 taxes. At the time the store was valued at $7.17 million, but that lawsuit claims it was only worth $5.5 million.