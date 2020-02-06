Retired pediatrician Mark Neumann of La Crosse may not be a practicing physician anymore, but health care remains his passion.
So much so that his activism in promoting a single-payer, publicly funded national health care system prompted him to take the next step and run for Congress.
Neumann, 65, is mounting a liberal challenge to 12-term incumbent Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District seat.
Eau Claire software engineer Justin Bonner, 24, who announced in September he planned to mount a primary challenge to Kind from the left, said recently he is dropping out of the race and supporting Neumann.
“If we’re going to have an election, we need to have more than one name,” Neumann said Thursday. “It doesn’t make sense to have an election unless there is a choice to offer to voters.”
Neumann (no relation to the former Republican congressman and U.S. Senate and gubernatorial candidate of the same name from Wisconsin) said instituting a single-payer system is the only way the U.S. can solve the “financial toxicity” that confronts people facing serious health challenges without adequate medical insurance.
“It’s ultimately where we have to be,” Neumann said, adding that he believes Kind hasn’t done enough to support a single-payer system and get the “profiteers” — private health insurance and pharmaceutical companies — out of the way.
“It’s a great example of the unhealthiness of our attempts to govern ourselves as a democracy,” Neumann said, noting that most other democracies rely on single-payer systems.
Neumann, who as a Franciscan brother served as a medical missionary for six years in the former Zaire (now Republic of the Congo) in the 1980s and ‘90s, served as a pediatrician for 35 years.
One of the other key issues driving Neumann to run is his fear that oligarchy is replacing democracy in the United States, as evidenced by the increasing concentration of wealth and power with fewer people. The country must find a way to end the widening economic imbalance before it follows the historical pattern of resulting in violent revolution, he said.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face whoever emerges from a crowded field of Republican candidates — Jessi Ebben of Eau Claire, Brandon Cook of Hager City, Kevin Ruscher of River Falls, John Garske of River Falls, Tim Peters of the La Crosse area and Shannon Moats — who have announced their intent to run for the seat, according to media reports and ballotpedia.org.
The candidate filing deadline is June 1.
Primaries are set for Aug. 11, and the general election will be Nov. 3.