Even as a child, Vickie Brunner recognized the power of a good teacher.
Not just in helping students master their ABCs or multiplication tables, but in being a shoulder to lean on or a source of comfort in difficult times.
Despite being raised in a household plagued by poverty and domestic violence, Brunner, with a boost from a teacher and librarian, was able to build a happy and successful life. But she never forgot the important role those mentors played in her rise.
“Today I have a wonderful life that I owe to teachers,” said Brunner, 66, of Eau Claire, who retired last week after 16 years as a paraeducator working primarily with special education students in the Altoona school district.
In a parting message, Brunner sent a letter to all Altoona school staff sharing her personal story and reminding them of their potential to make a difference in the lives of students, especially those who come from toxic households or have been through trauma.
“While I am no longer a child, I will always be ‘that’ child,” Brunner wrote. “The memories never leave me. I have brought them with me everyday to school. I have tried to honor my high school teachers by passing on to my students that they are loved and cared for no matter their behavior or what is going on at home.”
The letter, which Brunner said she wrote in five minutes “because it came from the heart,” generated a huge, positive reaction.
Not only was she touched to receive a standing ovation at a recent event honoring retiring Altoona educators, but Brunner has been overwhelmed by the response since the letter went locally viral on social media after it was posted on the district’s Facebook page. As of Friday afternoon, the post had more than 400 likes, nearly 500 shares and dozens of supportive comments.
Nancy Berg Kraft of Eau Claire commented that the letter left her “awestruck” and told Vickie, “You have greatly touched the lives of many, many children in such a positive and uplifting way.”
Jennifer Kane of Altoona wrote, “Everyone needs a champion and you clearly have provided that!”
For Brunner, who learned ample patience in part from decades as a stay-at-home mom for five children including twins with special needs, there was never any doubt she would treat all children with compassion.
“I always knew in my heart how hard it was for some of those kids to come to school every day,” Brunner said. “It’s part of who I am.”
‘That’ child
Indeed, Brunner’s letter revealed disturbing details of her childhood that she shared with only a few close friends — and not even her own children — over the years.
“I am that child who comes to school hungry everyday,” she wrote. “I am that child who comes to school exhausted everyday because I am the oldest caretaker for my 6 younger siblings, one who was born with cerebral palsy. I am that child who has an alcoholic mother and an abusive stepfather.
“I am that child who had the police at their house in the middle of the night because Mom was beaten ... again and again. I am that child who was abused. I am that child who everyone knows is on welfare and food stamps. I am that child who moved many times because the rent couldn’t get paid. I am that child who got the food baskets and Christmas baskets. I am that child who NEEDED the free food at school. I am that child who did not ask to be born into a toxic environment.”
Brunner recalls from personal experience how tough it can be to focus on what needs to be done in school for a child who is hungry or who can’t stop thinking about the traumatic things happening at home. Her goal was to bring that empathy with her when she re-entered the schoolhouse doors as an educator.
While Brunner’s formal position involved working with students in kindergarten through eighth grade, she said she tried to lend an ear to any kids who seemed like they needed it.
“Every kid has a story, and if you treat them with kindness everyday, they will tell you their stories,” Brunner said. “Some of them are pretty heartbreaking.”
Though Brunner has chosen not to dwell on her troubled past, she singled out two late Thorp High School staff members — English teacher Eleanor Hofkes and librarian Dorothy Harycki — for their mentorship during her high school years. The pair knew about Brunner’s home life and provided snacks, empathy and a safe place to retreat when she needed it.
“They made school my refuge. They were just there for me,” Brunner said, crediting Hofkes and Harycki for helping her to get a scholarship so she could afford to attend UW-Eau Claire and move on from her childhood. “I have been and will be eternally grateful to teachers for what they did for me.”
Caring culture
Brunner went out of her way to praise the staff in the Altoona school district for their caring ways.
“It really does take a village to raise a child,” she said. “This is by no means just me. I did bring whatever I learned from my childhood, but I could not have done what I did without the support of the school system.”
Joyce Orth, executive assistant to the Altoona school superintendent, praised Brunner for her role in promoting that nurturing environment.
“She’s just been a quiet force in our district, and she’s made a huge difference in our culture,” Orth said of Brunner.
One of the things Brunner was known for in Altoona schools was giving out hugs.
“I’m a hugger,” she acknowledged, adding that her favorite part of the school day typically involved talking to students in the morning, ensuring they’d eaten breakfast and sharing hugs.
In retirement, in addition to spending more time with her six grandchildren, Brunner is already eyeing what appears to be a perfect outlet for her pent-up desire to lift people up.
“I want to volunteer to cuddle babies at (HSHS) Sacred Heart Hospital,” she said.
Brunner closed her letter with a final plea to her former colleagues — and any adults in a position to positively influence the life of a child.
“In the future please be kinder and more patient than you have ever been before with ‘that’ child,” she wrote. “You never know whose future and the future of their children and grandchildren that you have the power to change.”