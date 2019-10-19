After parts of the first version irked UW-Eau Claire and a police officers’ union last month, a new resolution on ways the community can address racism is set for Eau Claire City Council consideration this week.
Instead of a few minor tweaks to the document, council members Andrew Werthmann and Kate Beaton made major changes and additions to their proposed resolution during the last four weeks.
“We changed it a lot,” Werthmann said.
The resolution will be up for public discussion at Monday night’s City Council meeting and be followed by a vote Tuesday afternoon.
Previously 516 words long, the revised version comes in at 924 words. Among the additions is including more details about what the university has done to address racism on campus and its goals to continue fostering equity, diversity and inclusivity.
The original version did recognize several university initiatives to address inequality and bias, but it also called on UW-Eau Claire to “step up in an unprecedented way” to seek accountability and implement meaningful measures to stop racist and hateful rhetoric.
Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations, told the City Council on Sept. 23 that UW-Eau Claire took exception to the vague “step up” clause in the resolution, stating that the university was taking all available measures to address an incident of racism. The following day, Beaton and Werthmann agreed to rework the resolution and meet with several groups to help craft the new version. Since then, they’ve consulted with university administrators, student leaders, the police department, Eau Claire public health officials and local racial unity organization Uniting Bridges to get ideas for the revised resolution.
“I think the tone of this is really recognition of how far our community has come, recognition we still have work to do and trying to inspire more collaboration,” Werthmann said.
The resolution’s additions include the idea of an “ad hoc campus/community conversation group” to strengthen community awareness of equity, diversity and inclusivity issues.
The membership of that potential group is not specified in the resolution, but Werthmann said it could include representatives from local government, UW-Eau Claire, area nonprofit organizations, businesses and other groups.
Resolutions — essentially messages the City Council sends on matters it deems important — don’t have the same power as ordinances that create local laws, but Werthmann said that they should be taken seriously and how they’re worded does matter.
“We have to get it right,” he said of the anti-racism resolution.
Police had taken umbrage with part of the original resolution that spoke of “institutional and systemic racism of today” being present in several aspects of life in Eau Claire, including treatment by law enforcement.
The Wisconsin Professional Police Association sent an email to the council on Sept. 23 objecting to that portion of the original resolution and retired Eau Claire police detective Eric Larsen spoke against it at a public hearing.
The new resolution does mention “fairness within the criminal justice system” in a passage about ways that people of color have been “historically disadvantaged” — as opposed to stating it as a current problem. The document later states that racism is still embedded within our community today, but then recognizes and commends steps Eau Claire has taken to dismantle it. The following paragraph gives credit to the city government, police officers, businesses, the faith community and nonprofit organizations for what they’ve done toward those ends.
Werthmann and Beaton crafted the resolution in response to a racist incident that happened during September at a UW-Eau Claire dormitory. A student found that a racial slur against Native Americans had been written on a paper decoration that was on her dorm room door. UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt immediately condemned the racist language the same day the student posted about it on Twitter, and the university launched an investigation the following day.
Other Business
Also on this week’s council agendas:
• The public is invited to weigh in on the proposed 2020 city budget during a Monday night hearing. The council added this public hearing to its schedule this year to give residents an early chance to give input on the budget — about three weeks before it is set for a vote.
• A liquor license from the now-closed Green Mill Restaurant and Bar may be awarded Tuesday to Red Coal BBQ, 2839 Mall Drive. The barbecue restaurant became the lone applicant for the license after the State Theatre Foundation, 316 Eau Claire St., withdrew its competing attempt to obtain it. A memo from assistant city attorney Jenessa Stromberger noted the foundation pulled its application upon city staff request. City health officials were concerned about an alcohol license for a building that will be home to a children’s foundation, the memo stated. The venue’s schedule for performing arts events — occasions where it wanted the ability to serve alcohol — also had not been determined, leading city staff to question how much use the license would see versus another business with regular service.
• A volunteer group working to fundraise for improvements to the baseball stadium at Carson Park is seeking another extension for its agreement with the city. The Carson Park Baseball Renovation Group has a goal to get $1.5 million in private donations to support Eau Claire’s plans to renovate the historic city-owned stadium. Originally signed in April 2017 as a one-year pact, an additional year was added last year and another extension is needed for the contract to continue.
• A Cedar Falls, Iowa-based developer is interested in building apartments and structured parking that would be above the city’s new downtown Transfer Center planned to replace the current bus station at 410 S. Farwell St. On Tuesday the council will consider signing a memorandum of understanding with Merge Urban Development Group, which begins the negotiation process for a public-private partnership.
• A decision on the future of a historic steam locomotive, which is owned by the city but has resided at a train museum in Minnesota, could be coming this week. The council has been meeting in closed session recently to discuss negotiations on the fate of Soo Line No. 2719 and its tender. The council’s Tuesday afternoon open meeting agenda has consideration of an as-yet-unreleased agreement involving the locomotive.