CHIPPEWA FALLS — A retrial for an Eau Claire man convicted of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in 2013 is slated for this spring.
Seth Z. Lehrke, 26, 3358 Kaycee Drive, was convicted by a Chippewa County jury in March 2015 of first-degree child sexual assault. In May 2015, he was sentenced to serve 5½ years in prison and four years of extended supervision. The jury deliberated only 40 minutes before reaching a verdict.
However, the state’s Court of Appeals reversed the conviction on Aug. 14, 2018, because the court “suppressed the defendant’s statement he made to law enforcement, because his Miranda waiver was not knowingly or intelligently given,” a court document reads. Thus, when the new trial occurs, his confession to a law enforcement officer on Feb. 11, 2013, is not admissible in court, and it must be suppressed and not shared with the jury.
Lehrke signed a $7,500 cash bond on Nov. 16, 2018, and is free on bond, with the requirement he cannot have any contact with the girl or any minors. He also cannot leave the state without prior approval.
Lehrke appeared in Chippewa County Court this week before Judge Ben Lane. District Attorney Wade Newell said a two-day trial was slated to begin April 27. However, defense attorney Erika Amundson requested a substitute judge be appointed to replace Lane, so the future court dates have been removed from the calendar.
In his letter to Judge Lane, Newell noted the Court of Appeals did not determine that Lehrke’s statements were involuntarily given.
According to court records and trial reports, Lehrke was convicted of sexually touching the girl between Dec. 26, 2012, and Feb. 3, 2013, at his home on Kaycee Drive, which is in Eau Claire city limits, in the portion located in Chippewa County.
However, during the sentencing hearing, Lehrke continued to deny the assault occurred. Newell expressed his concern that Lehrke refused to accept responsibility.
“It makes him a greater risk to re-offend,” Newell told Judge Steve Cray during the May 2015 sentencing. “He needs to understand why it’s wrong.”
In handing down the prison sentence, Cray told Lehrke, “Until you can reconcile what you’ve done, you pose a risk to the community.”
During the two-day trial, the girl — who was 8 — testified, explaining how Lehrke had briefly lived with her family, and how he took her into her bedroom and sexually touched her there. She said it only happened once, and she described what Lehrke did to her. The jury also watched a 2-year-old video of the girl, then age 6, telling a counselor what occurred.
During the trial, Lehrke acknowledged he spoke to police and confessed, but he tried to retract his statements.
“I said it, but I didn’t mean it,” Lehrke said on the stand. “I was lost after they read me my rights. (The investigator) was talking too fast — I couldn’t understand him. I don’t know why I admitted to it, I really don’t.”