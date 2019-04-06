The return of Soo Line Locomotive No. 2719 to Eau Claire is unlikely to happen anytime soon, according to a resolution the City Council will take up this week.
Councilman David Strobel had been leading the effort to get the historic train locomotive and tender back to the Chippewa Valley for display, but found that costs and other considerations had made that unfeasible.
“The logistics of moving a train are very difficult,” said Strobel, who opted to not seek re-election in this month’s election.
The city exercised its option to buy 2719 back for $4 last summer and has been trying to work out arrangements since then to get it from the Duluth, Minn., train museum where it’s been for several years back to Eau Claire.
“When we got the estimate back to move the train it was much more than initially anticipated,” he said.
But Strobel, who led the effort, found the lowest cost estimate — not even a firm bid — was about $85,000 over the $100,000 the city had set aside for the project. And coordinating the three different railroad companies that own sections of the tracks between here and Duluth also proved a daunting task.
With his term expiring this week, Strobel is advancing a resolution he hopes could still be a win-win option for the city. If approved Tuesday by the council, the city would retain ownership of the locomotive and tender, but allow it to be leased by a museum and require that it be properly stored and maintained with hopes to get it in working order within a few years.
“The important thing here is Eau Claire retains ownership of the train,” Strobel said. He added that means it could be brought back in the future should the city or a local group have the ability to do so.
A potential lessee is the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, which had leased and displayed the locomotive for years from the restoration group that previously owned it and has stored it since the city bought it.
Should that museum no longer be interested in the locomotive, the resolution includes the option to see if museums or private groups elsewhere in the nation would be interested in leasing or buying the locomotive.
“That would be the last resort,” Strobel said.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert, who supported Strobel in his effort, said the resolution gives the city options.
“It is important the city owns the train,” he said. “It’s an amazing artifact from our history.”
After the locomotive pulled passenger cars in the region during rail travel’s heyday, the railroad donated it to the city and it was on display from 1960 to 1996.
The city then sold 2719 for $1 to a local volunteer group, the Locomotive and Tower Preservation Fund, so it could be restored to working condition. The organization leased it to the Duluth museum, but the city retained the ability to buy back the locomotive. In July, the council agreed to buy 2719 for the price of $4 with the goal of returning it to the area for display.
There were community meetings, temporary storage space volunteered and lots of research that went into the effort to return the train since last summer, but its leading proponent lamented that the journey just wasn’t possible this time.
“We just didn’t quite get there,” Strobel said.
Other business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• UW-Eau Claire’s plans to build a $5.5 million welcome center on the 100 block of Roosevelt Ave. will face a public hearing on Monday followed by a vote on Tuesday. The proposed two-story building will have offices for the university’s Alumni Association, UW-Eau Claire Foundation and admissions staff. Campus tours also will begin at the building, which will replace the existing visitor’s center kiosk.
• Eau Claire entertainment magazine Volume One is seeking a permit to bring back their popular Food Truck Fridays event for a second year, but at a slightly different location. The event is seeking permission for seven to 11 food trucks to use parking spaces along Riverfront Terrace in Phoenix Park to serve lunch and dinner to passersby. The event is scheduled for May 3, June 7, July 12, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6. Last year, the event was in the nearby Railroad Street parking lot, but the city is entertaining proposals to redevelop that land.
• UW-Eau Claire is poised to sign a contract to continue its subsidy to Eau Claire Transit for 2019-2024 in exchange for free rides to students and employees, and bus service specifically for the campus area. Over the course of the five-year contract, student activity fees will pay a total of $2 million to the city’s public transit system. University students and faculty rode the bus 365,179 times in 2018 — the most since UW-Eau Claire first contracted with the city in 1997.
• Eau Claire Transit will provide free bus rides on April 22 — Earth Day — through a $1,000 donation from the Chippewa Valley Transit Alliance.
• A new Texas-style fast-casual restaurant is planning to open in a building formerly known for barbecue. A restaurant named Butcher’s Block has applied to get beer and wine licenses for 2235 N. Clairemont Ave., which was most recently Yankee Jack’s Public House but had previously been home to Mike’s Smokehouse.
• A vacant city-owned lot on the west side of First Avenue, between Chippewa and Niagara streets, may be turned into small park area with help from the Randall Park neighborhood. A public hearing on Monday and vote on Tuesday to rezone the property will decide if land can get new landscaping and be used as public space for yard games and other activities.
• Skill Shot coffee bar, located at Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Road, is seeking the city’s approval to build an outdoor seating area.