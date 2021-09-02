EAU CLAIRE — Homeowners, businesses and landlords are soon to receive notices of how much their property values have changed following recent rises in home prices and COVID-19 hurting demand for offices.
About 25,000 assessment notices are going in the mail today(Friday), alerting property owners to the new values the city will use to calculate how much they must pay in taxes.
“The goal is all property be assessed at fair market value,” Finance Director Jay Winzenz said.
Required by state law to determine everyone’s “fair share” for local property taxes, revaluations are done every few years to bring the city’s assessed value closer to how much land and buildings would sell for on the open market.
The city’s process began last fall and ended recently, using sales records, visual observations, building permits, on-site visits and other evidence to determine the value for homes and businesses in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire does revaluations every three to five years — depending on the volatility of the real estate market, city Assessor Heidi Ender said. The city’s previous revaluation was done in 2018.
This time there was an average 18% increase in assessed value among residential, commercial and certain kinds of business-related equipment subject to taxes. (Industrial properties such as factories are assessed by the state government, separate from the city’s process.)
Fueled by a hot market in recent years, houses rose in value by 23% on average, according to Ender.
“What we found citywide is homes sold for significantly higher than they did several years ago,” she said.
Apartment buildings also appreciated in value above the overall city average, she added.
Meanwhile, office buildings didn’t have the same value growth because demand for them diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people worked from home.
The newly established value of properties in Eau Claire will be used in tax bills that will be sent out in December and due for payment in 2022.
Taxing misconception
Winzenz and Ender spoke via videoconference Thursday morning with the Leader-Telegram to address common myths that circulate when a revaluation happens.
The main misconception people have is that their property taxes will rise by the same percentage that their assessment did.
“Just because your property value goes up doesn’t necessarily mean your property tax bill is going up correspondingly,” Winzenz said.
The property tax levy — the total amount the city can collect for government services and projects — is subject to state limits and city policies on borrowing.
And local tax levy increases have been far smaller than the degree that property values have been rising. For example, the city’s tax levy increased by only about 2% in the 2021 budget.
The tax revenue limits remain in place for the city’s upcoming budget talks, which will take place this fall and determine the 2022 property tax levy.
“This isn’t being done as an additional revenue source for the city,” Winzenz said of the revaluation. “It’s being done to ensure equity between different types and classes of property within the city of Eau Claire to make sure they’re paying their fair share.”
And for homes that grew in value less than the 23% average for residential property, their owners will likely see those property tax bills decline, he said.
How it works
Home sales from 2019 and 2020 were the most important piece of the revaluation, as those prices were used to model how comparable houses that are not on the market would be valued, Ender said.
The revaluation process also involves looking at each property from the street to see if any significant changes to the buildings can be spotted from an exterior look at them. Starting last fall, every assessor in Ender’s office spent time driving by properties to see if they appeared to change when compared to records from the last revaluation three years ago.
Assessors also will follow up on building permits to see if homeowners did any major renovation projects like finishing a basement that would boost their property’s value.
In typical years, assessors also like to get a quick look inside recently sold homes with owners’ consent after its sold to verify information about its interior.
But during the COVID-19 pandemic, those quick tours have been substituted with information found on real estate websites, questionnaires sent to the new homeowners, photos submitted by them and even a few virtual tours inside of those homes.
For commercial properties open to the public, the assessors did go inside of them to look for changes in them that would impact their values.
Challenging assessments
For those seeking to correct an error or contest their assessment, there are opportunities to do so.
Open book hearings — informal meetings with assessors — are available from Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 10 and on Sept. 13. Property owners are asked to email or call ahead to schedule an appointment.
If an owner still disagrees with their property’s value following that, they can take their challenge to the formal Board of Review on Oct. 4.
Property owners are advised to review the assessment notices they will soon receive to verify information in them, such as room counts, is correct. Any errors discovered should be brought to the attention of assessors at this month’s open book hearings.
For those who want to contest the amount their property is assessed at, Winzenz said records of a recent sale of the property is the strongest evidence to argue for a change. Beyond that, recent sales of comparable homes in the same neighborhood also would be good to have to argue for a valuation change. Appraisals can also be submitted, he said, but don’t hold as much weight as recent sales information.
For the upcoming open book meetings, Ender is anticipating between 100 and 150 calls from property owners, based on her previous experience.