Rebecca Makkai has won prestigious accolades for “The Great Believers,” her novel chronicling the AIDS epidemic’s early days in 1980s Chicago. But a compliment she has received quietly from particular readers at book signings especially pleases her.
“The thing that has utterly blown my mind and been the absolutely most rewarding is the number of times that I’ve been asked by an older gay man to sign a book to a younger gay friend,” she said in a phone interview. “And often coming with the explanation of, ‘I was trying to explain it to him, I don’t think he understands, I need him to read this book so he sees what it was like.’”
Speaking of the humility with which she approached the project, she added: “When I was writing the book, all I’m hoping for from the gay community is, please don’t hate me, please think this is halfway decent. And to realize that I’m being considered in some way the conduit for some of these stories — for this information in a way that younger gay readers are learning the history of their own community, which is not a position I would presume to put myself in — it was never part of my reason for this book. I was just really trying to tell a story.”
Makkai will speak at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre. She is among the speakers at the 2019 Chippewa Valley Book Festival, which includes 20 events over seven days at various locations in the region.
Literary honors awarded to Makkai for “The Great Believers” include: finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award; a place among the New York Times Ten Best Books of 2018; and winner of the American Library Association’s Carnegie Medal, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, the ALA Stonewall Award, the Chicago Tribune Heartland Prize, the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association Award and the Chicago Review of Books Award.
The novel unfolds in alternating chapters 30 years apart:
• One story line, in Chicago beginning in 1985, focuses on Yale Tishman, development director for a Chicago art gallery. Yale is working on a potentially career-making opportunity while the AIDS epidemic takes a terrible toll on those around him.
• A second, which comes 30 years later in Paris, picks up the story of Fiona, a friend of Yale’s and the younger sister of an AIDS victim whose funeral begins the book. In that thread, Fiona tries to track down her estranged daughter who has become part of a cult.
Community bonds
The close relationships illustrate strong bonds particularly among friends, and Makkai said as the book was taking shape she wanted it to be about community.
“Partly because that’s what I wanted to write,” she said, “partly because I think that that’s true to a lot of stories about this time in the early days of the epidemic — that the really interesting stories to be told are in many ways about community.”
She also knew that was the right approach considering her vantage point.
“This is some people’s lived history; it’s not mine,” she said. “And when people who lived through that time write their own stories, they tend to be these wonderfully intimate personal stories. And that wasn’t the kind of thing I could in any way attempt.”
In considering herself an outsider in this case, Makkai looked at the writing that has been done on another major tragedy of relatively recent history.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about other crises, like novels, for instance, about the Holocaust, and the way memoirs and very personal novels are very often coming from people who were affected by that,” she said. “But then you have something like ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ (a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr). You have these big, sweeping, broader, more populated, more general novels that I don’t think would have come from a Holocaust survivor. They’re fundamentally someone coming later and seeing something from the outside.”
As she realized where she wanted to take her “broader” story, she knew it would mean multiple lives and viewpoints.
“I knew I needed to tell a story with more than one voice with a lot of characters, and if I was going to do that, you really have to think about the ways that their lives are knitted together, the ways the characters relate to each other.”
In quite a few cases, the characters have strong relationships with their friends but not always with their own relatives.
“That was no surprise to me,” she said. “I knew that if I’m writing about this time, this community, this crisis, there’s going to be a lot about chosen family because that was many people’s only support network.”
But she was quick to add: “At the same time, plenty of people did have a supportive nuclear family, and it was important to me to include some of those characters as well. There are a couple of mothers in the book, particularly Julian’s mother and Charlie’s mother, who really are a great source of comfort, and, of course, Fiona is there as a sister. Even Yale does talk to his father, (who’s not) terribly supportive. So I needed it to be not only one story, not only one take on it. But certainly if you’re going to write about gay men in the ’80s, chosen family for many of them is going to be more a part of the story than nuclear family.”
Getting the facts
Makkai, a Chicago native, has told interviewers that, as she began writing the novel, she expected to find plenty of material about the effects of AIDS on America’s third largest city. There was so little that she began doing her own reporting.
While this book required “much, much more” research than she had done for previous books, Makkai said it was necessary.
“You make a different commitment to realism and reality both with each novel or with each short story,” she said. She knew she could have, for instance, written a novel that was about the AIDS epidemic set in an imaginary city. Or she could have set it in Chicago but made up locations such as bars. But “99% of everything” was based in reality, except for a few areas where she reinvented places she acknowledges in the author's note, she said, “because this really would have felt very inappropriate to reinvent this world.”
The characters in “The Great Believers” are not based on anyone, she said, and the plot is imaginary as well. “But the places and the public events and the medical details and the insurance details — I needed all of that to be real. Because of that, I knew this was going to be a really research intensive novel.”
She wouldn’t even expect to find what she was looking in public documents such as details of the bar scene in certain neighborhoods of Chicago. “I’m not going to find those reading. I’m going to find those by talking to people.”
Plus, she found she enjoyed both the many conversations she had with people sharing their stories and in digging through archives.
“You get that sort of feeling like you could research forever and never write your novel,” she said, “except that you need to write your novel.”
More to be told
Asked why she thought there was so little research about the impact of AIDS on Chicago, her answer reflected that fact that Chicago is far from alone in that regard.
“I think there’s not enough about the AIDS crisis at all,” she said. “We’re looking at a crisis that to date has killed more than 45 million people. … The weirdest question I’m asked in interviews is, how do you feel about this huge trend of, this tidal wave of AIDS literature. And I’m going, you mean like the three books in the past five years?"
Acknowledging some “wonderful memoirs” about the subject, she said part of the explanation my lie in a standard approach to writing a history of a subject with the sweep of AIDS.
“In terms of nonfiction … I think this impulse is to tell the broadest stories, to try to capture the whole thing,” she said. “And if you’re telling the broader story of AIDS, you’re going to talk about the places that it hit, the places that it hit most noticeably, and it’s not that Chicago is somehow being left out — every place that’s not New York and San Francisco is getting left out of that story.”
Thanks to Makkai, much, much more of that story has been brought to light.