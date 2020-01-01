Revenue at movie theaters in the United States declined by about 4% from a record-setting 2018 box office, according to industry analysts.
After a banner year of $11.88 billion domestically in 2018, movie theaters took in $11.4 billion in 2019, according to Hollywood trade publication Deadline.com.
Dan Olson, Micon Cinemas general manager, said he anticipates their local three theaters saw a similar decline, but he added it is hard to complain about having the second-highest grossing year of all time.
With more streaming service options that ever, Olson said the decision to remodel the Eau Claire theater, reducing the overall number of seats and installing recliners has turned out to be the right move.
“Theoretically, it makes no sense to have fewer seats and more seats sold, but they seem to come more often because of the recliners,” Olson said. “The recliner seats are the preferred way to see a movie. People want to lounge and have comfort.”
It does mean more sellouts.
“It’s a good problem to have,” he said.
The Eau Claire theater will likely show an attendance increase from 2018, but that is largely because areas of that building were closed for remodeling.
“Chippewa is right there (on par with last year’s sales),” he said. “It may be down, but that’s because people are going to Eau Claire for the recliners.”
The Chippewa Falls theater still has traditional stadium-style seating. Olson said the long-term plan is to eventually transition to recliner seating there, too.
“We’re hoping to have things down the line that will make it happen,” he said.
The Chippewa Falls theater has a license to sell beer and wine. The city does have an available “reserve liquor license” that carries a $10,000 one-time cost. Olson said it is intriguing, but at this time, they haven’t decided to seek that license.
In general, the Chippewa Falls theater has consistently had good attendance for family films, with fewer people attending late-night showings. The Eau Claire and downtown budget theaters do well with more adult fare and films that wind up nominated for awards.
“But every year, we are at the mercy of Hollywood, that they put out good content, and make movies people want to see,” Olson said.
As the year moves forward, Olson said the biggest change he wants to see is for more people to feel comfortable buying their seats online before arriving at the theater, particularly for the Eau Claire theater, where the recliners are all reserved seating.
The one-screen Stanley Theater also had a good year, said co-owner Theresa Eslinger Pries. With just one screen, Pries usually is showing just one film each weekend, but she was able to obtain some of the top-drawing family films this year. She recently had “Frozen II” and plans to bring that back; she is currently showing “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
“It’s all about what kind of product they put out, and there were some good movies,” she said. “I think it’s a combination of quality product and what’s going on in the community.”