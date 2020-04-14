A new version of plans for an apartment complex on Eau Claire’s south side won unanimous approval from the City Council after a prior incarnation was rejected in December.
In a 10-0 vote during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the council approved rezoning needed for HK Development to build 228 apartments spread across nine buildings planned for the west end of Lorch Avenue.
“There’s clearly been some changes, some positive changes, to this project,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said.
Since a 6-4 council vote during a December meeting shot down the initial proposal to build 360 apartments in larger buildings, the developer has met with architects, city staff and local affordable housing advocates to modify the plans.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton was among those to vote against the project last year, but she said the developer has clearly responded to the interests of the council and community since then.
Keeping the rents of 10% of the apartments affordable to households earning between 60% and 100% of the Eau Claire County median income was among the measures the developer added to sway her vote. She also acknowledged the additional research done by the city and developer on traffic projections for the project and how it will impact the Highway 93/Lorch Avenue intersection.
In addition to the apartment buildings — which will be built in phases, not all at once — the developer has three lots between Lorch Avenue and Interstate 94 that will be put on the market. Though commitments have not been signed, HK stated it has been in talks to get a hotel, senior living and memory care facilities on those lots.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle acknowledged the diligence put in by the developer, but also how the city’s situation has changed in recent months.
“I’m also persuaded because we’re entering into a brand new economic landscape,” she said.
At the onset of Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Dale Peters reported that the city has seen a decline in revenues but rising expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting safer-at-home order, which have both slowed down the local economy.
Emmanuelle said Eau Claire needs to be open to ways of increasing its tax base, while also providing affordable housing for the community.
In its application, HK Development said that when the project is completed it will be worth $40 million to $50 million.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:
• Kwik Trip will be able to build a new convenience store on land at 3801 Gateway Drive following a unanimous vote of the council to rezone that property. Though it is in a busy commercial area next to Walmart’s parking lot, the property has been the site of a single-family home since 1952. The last member of the Cardinal family to live there died in October 2018 and the estate has agreed to sell the property.
• OutdoorMore, a local nonprofit group that does trail grooming, maintenance and fundraising for improvements at Pinehurst Park, extended its agreement with the city for five more years. The group has added features for skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking, with plans for more biking features and disc golf in the future.
• An unanimous vote of the council approved a site plan for Xcel Energy’s new building slated for its Black Avenue site on Eau Claire’s northeast side. Those plans include a service center building where employees will work on equipment and vehicles.
• A new housing subdivision proposed on the north end of Jeffers Road by C&M Home Builders won the council’s unanimous approval.
• The council’s annual organization meeting is scheduled for next week, which will include the swearing-in of a new member. Mai Xiong, who won last week’s election for an at-large council seat, will be sworn in during that 4 p.m. meeting Tuesday. Also during the meeting, members will vote for council vice president and pick which boards, commissions and committees they want to serve on.
Most members will be attending the meeting via the internet or telephone while City Hall limits the size of its gatherings as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Obviously we won’t be doing the group picture right away,” Peters said.