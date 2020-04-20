When coronavirus first started to spread throughout the U.S., the Rice Lake Aquafest board of directors briefly discussed if their June event would have to be canceled, said co-chair John Lehman.
The board members hoped it wouldn’t be a problem, as their event was slated to run June 5-14. However, their worst fear has become a reality, and the event has entirely been canceled.
“In an abundance of caution and with guidance of local and national authorities, the board of directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Rice Lake Aquafest in its entirety due to the impacts of COVID-19,” the organization has announced on its website.
“It was an extremely difficult decision; we’ve never done it before,” Lehman said of the cancellation. “A lot of it was the unknown. We couldn’t guarantee what was going to happen. If we can’t guarantee safety, we can’t have a festival.”
Lehman said there also was a huge financial risk, especially with the cost of the music headliners.
“If we hold a festival, and no one shows up, we’d be jeopardizing future years of the festival,” Lehman said.
Lehman said the good news is that all three of their headliners for June 11-13 — Chris Kroeze, Ace Frehley and Lonestar — are retaining their contracts and will perform at the 2021 festival.
“It’s a big relief because you never know what can happen year to year,” Lehman said.
The event typically draws 15,000. Lehman said the event not only promotes the city, it generates money for nonprofit organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, the Rotary, and Friends of the Library. In turn, those groups then turn around and invest the proceeds in community projects.
“It’s a huge community outpouring of support,” Lehman said. “It’s a big hurt not just for us, but the entire community.”
Lehman said he wants to thank everyone for being so understanding, adding that the decision to cancel wasn’t an easy one.
Others may follow
Mike Schrader, Altoona Lions Club president, said that Altoona Cinder City Days is still planned for June 4-7. The event can draw up to 3,000 for the headlining concert, and Schrader said several thousand people attend the parade and carnival each year.
“We’re playing it by ear at this point,” Schrader said. “At the moment, we’re hoping to pull it off. We’re preparing as if we’re going (forward).”
Schrader said that it will likely be discussed again at the May 14 City Council meeting, and his group will revisit their plans as needed.
“If it gets to the point where we’re investing money that we can’t recoup, we’ll have to look at that more closely,” Schrader said.
Cameron city officials, like in Rice Lake, have already opted to cancel their Camerama Days festival.