EAU CLAIRE — Like many businesses, Groome Transportation felt the sting of the coronavirus this spring.
With the tourism and travel industries among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Groome shut down its shuttle between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in late March and didn't start the service back up until August.
A month after reopening, ridership has climbed 124% as more people are regaining confidence in air travel, according to company spokesman Jason Deitz, who attributed the increase in part to Groome's enhanced safety and sanitization measures.
In addition to requiring all drivers and passengers to wear masks, the company is limiting capacity of shuttles to 50% and fogging vehicles after every use with an electrostatic sprayer and EPA-registered disinfectant that is effective against coronaviruses. It is the same technology used by airlines and hospitals across the country to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve gone to great lengths to enhance our safety and cleaning protocols prior to reopening,” said Vince Groome, the third-generation CEO of his family’s business, in a news release. "Anyone who’s ready to travel can rest assured that Groome is providing the safest possible shuttle experience to and from the MSP airport.”
The company indicated that when Eau Claire customers were asked if they would feel comfortable using air travel again, regardless if they intend to or not, 49% said they would feel comfortable using air travel right now and 25% said they would feel comfortable in two to six months. Meanwhile, 93% of Eau Claire customers said "yes" or "maybe" when asked if they'd feel comfortable taking a Groome shuttle in the next six months.
"It certainly hasn't been an easy year, but we've been pleased with the slow and steady progress we've made since reopening," Deitz said. "I believe we've done a great job of preparing for how we could safely reopen, and I think that's added some comfort for people that we've obviously thought about it a lot and are putting their safety first."
The company also reported that it makes cleaning supplies available to drivers for regular wipe downs of high-touch surfaces, facilitates a regular supply of fresh, filtered air into vehicles and trains all employees on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Groome Transportation, based in Richmond, Virginia, connects more than 120 cities to 13 major hub airports nationwide and also provides transportation services for several hospitals and universities across the country.