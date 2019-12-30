Plenty of families made the snowy trek to the L.E. Phillips Indoor YMCA Sports Center in Eau Claire to kick off the new decade a day early.
For nine-year-old Jaidyn Patterson, the second time was the charm at the sports center’s New Year’s Family Event Monday night.
Out of the gymnastics activities, games, DJ music and limousine rides, Patterson was most sold on the inflatables and bounce houses, said his mother Brianna Bowen.
“Jaidyn has autism, so this is lots of sensory input for him,” Bowen said. “It kind of helps us relax a little bit more. The first year we came he struggled (with) one obstacle course … and now he’s just pretty much free to roam around.”
Several inflatable ramps and bounce houses were also a hit for Carlie Mooney’s two kids.
“They’re excited about the bouncy houses and face painting,” Mooney said.
The sports center has held the New Year’s celebration for 14 years.
Sports center director Amy Peterson-Foss expected between 600 and 800 attendees. Despite a day of snow Monday, “it could go either way,” she said. “I think parents want to get the kids out of the house.”
Kristen and Josh Dalton, attending the event for the first time, agreed.
“We have five kids that need to be occupied,” Kristen Dalton said Monday night with a laugh.
Their kids were “most excited for the limo rides” from Cody Limousines of Eau Claire, said Josh Dalton.
Some families in attendance are planning their own New Year’s Eve celebrations for Tuesday night. Mooney’s family favors a movie night and pizza; the Daltons will spend New Year’s Eve celebrating with family.
“It’ll be a fresh start. That’s always a good thing,” Kristen Dalton said.
“Less snow, hopefully,” Josh Dalton added.
The sports center capped off the night with a balloon drop.
“It allows families to do a little bit of everything,” Peterson-Foss said. “It’s that family activity they can do before parents can go out and do their own thing on New Year’s Eve.”